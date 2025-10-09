This Week’s Comings & Goings

TPG Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Patrick Short as president and chief operating officer. Read more.

Great Wolf Resorts announced the appointment of Rachel O’Connell as chief human resources officer. O’Connell brings more than 18 years of experience to the role. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of Human Resources at Great Wolf Resorts. She previously served as director of human resources for the Chicago Cubs, and worked for Angie’s List (now ANGI) and KPaul Corp.

Davidson Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Steve Contos as executive vice president, managing director—luxury and international. Contos will lead efforts to sharpen strategies in these areas.

Highgate announced the appointment of Nikos Konstantinidis as senior vice president of acquisitions for Europe. Before joining Highgate, Konstantinidis served as director of acquisitions and business development at L+R Hotels. Earlier in his career, he worked with AXA Real Estate.

Starwood Hotels appointed Stéphanie Segaux as vice president of development for the EMEA region. Based in Amsterdam, Segaux will lead Starwood Hotels’ development strategy in this key expansion region.

Nocturne Luxury Villas announced the appointment of Gabe Solano as general manager of Grand Cayman Villas & Condos. Solano has over two decades of experience in luxury hospitality; before joining Grand Cayman Villas & Condos, Solano held leadership roles across hospitality and luxury rentals, including resort manager at Royal Isabela and property director at Casa Bacardi Puerto Rico.

InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel announced the appointment of Matthew Davis as the company’s director of sales and marketing. In this new role, Davis will lead the hotel’s sales and marketing strategy.

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa announced the return of Timothy Nelson, who has been appointed as director of sales and marketing. In this role, Nelson will lead the resort’s sales, marketing, and revenue strategies.

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Cherylanne Thomas as area director of group sales. In this role, she will oversee group sales for Six Senses La Sagesse and InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa. Thomas brings over 25 years of experience in luxury hospitality; she previously served as senior executive director of sales and marketing at Conrad Nashville and Grand Hyatt Nashville.

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Display, announced the appointment of Emily Pirtle as regional sales manager for TOLA, encompassing Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. Pirtle, a certified math and intervention specialist, has over 20 years of experience. Pirtle’s previous role at a leading AV integration firm saw her supporting over 45 school districts across Texas and Oklahoma, working with executive leaders and administrators.

Ambar Chicago announced the appointment of Kevin Girshman as executive chef. Girshman, who stepped into the role in August 2025, previously worked at Oriole and Moody Tongue, among other restaurants.

The Citizen Hotel, Autograph Collection, located in downtown Sacramento, has appointed Erik Dandee as the property’s new executive chef, overseeing all culinary operations for the hotel, including its Grange Restaurant & Bar.

Surf & Sand Laguna Beach announced the appointment of Peter Lai as executive chef of Splashes, while Corporate Executive Chef Ron Fougeray will continue to oversee the entire resort’s culinary program. Lai has more than 20 years of experience; he has worked at The Blind Rabbit, The Iron Press at the Anaheim Packing House, Water Grill at South Coast Plaza, and Bourbon Steak at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach.

Rosewood London announced the promotion of Andrea Coro to executive chef. Coro joins Rosewood London with over 20 years of international culinary experience across Europe. Since joining Rosewood London, he has progressed from senior sous chef in Mirror Room to head chef and, most recently, executive sous chef.

Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe | Houston announced the promotions of several team members within its sales department. Jessica Thornbrough has been promoted to director of sales; Alex Trego has been promoted to group sales manager; Samantha Smullen has been promoted to catering sales manager, where she will specialize in weddings and corporate events; and Ava Tweto joined the sales team as a sales and marketing administrative assistant.

McKibbon Hospitality announced the promotion of Jihad Lotfi to senior vice president of revenue management, digital commerce, and marketing, and the appointment of Melissa Kimball as senior director of digital commerce and marketing.

Dreamscape Hospitality appointed three leaders to its corporate team: Lynsey Oles as vice president of digital strategy, Teresa Kemper as director of hotel accounting, and Phil Magnelli as manager of financial systems and planning.