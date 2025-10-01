This Week’s Comings & Goings

Hospitality America announced the appointment of Ryan Sistare as vice president of operations. Sistare has 20 years of hospitality industry experience. Most recently, he served as vice president of operations at Peachtree Group. He has also held leadership roles with HEI Hotels & Resorts, Schulte Hospitality Group, and GF Management.

Hunter Hotel Advisors announced the promotion of Colin Flannery to vice president in the firm’s New York City office. Since joining Hunter in 2020, Flannery has contributed to the underwriting, financial analysis, and market research for more than $6 billion in transacted assets, spanning select-service properties to full-service and resort hotels.

Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle’s Southport announced the appointment of Angel Garcia as director of operations. In his role, Garcia will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the hotel’s rooms and food and beverage department. Garcia has more than 15 years of experience; he previously worked at Hyatt Centric at the Pike, where he was promoted to director of operations.

Palette Hotels announced the appointment of Sarah Miller as senior director of corporate finance. Most recently, Miller served as senior director of accounting with MillerKnoll. She previously held leadership roles at Herman Miller and worked as a public auditor for PwC.

Wyndham Palmas Beach & Golf Boutique Resort announced the appointment of Carlo Chavez as general manager. Chavez has over 25 years of luxury hotel experience. Most recently, he served as director of operations at SLS South Beach. Before that, he served as executive director of luxury services at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and general manager of Condado Ocean Club in San Juan.

Oceana Santa Monica’s new French brasserie, La Monique, announced the appointment of Michelle Hacker as general manager. She joins La Monique from h.wood Group, where she oversaw operations as general manager. Hacker previously worked as the floor manager at Tap 42 Sports Bar.

Albert Hotel announced the appointment of Juan Flores as general manager. Flores brings nearly three decades of hospitality experience to the role, including a 23-year tenure with Valencia Hotel Group and recent leadership roles with White Lodging.

The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Lourdes Sanchez as marketing manager. Sanchez brings over seven years of experience to the role. She began her career at the Grand Cayman Marriott Resort as a server in 2015 and rose through the ranks to become the marketing and event development manager before becoming the marketing manager.

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa announced the return of Timothy Nelson, who has been newly appointed as the director of sales and marketing. In this role, Nelson will lead the resort’s sales, marketing, and revenue strategies. Nelson brings 15 years of experience to the position. Most recently, he spent over five years as director of commercial strategy at Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa.

The Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza announced the appointment of Paul Buff as director of sales and marketing. Paul brings more than 30 years of experience in hospitality sales and leadership to the position. Most recently, he served as director of sales and marketing at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.

Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort announced the appointment of Rafael Romero as director of sales and marketing. Romero brings over 25 years of experience; he has held leadership roles at Las Palmas by The Sea, Garza Blanca Resort, and Hoteles Buenaventura. Most recently, he served as director of sales at Palmar Beach Resort Riviera Maya.

Conrad New York Downtown announced the appointment of Christopher Skarstrom as executive chef. Skarstrom brings three decades of experience to the role; he joins the hotel from Tempo by Hilton New York Times Square. He has also worked at the Waldorf Astoria New York and the Four Seasons Hotel New York.

OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Karen Kurosawa as director of environmental, social, and governance (ESG), effective September 22, 2025. Kurosawa joins OUTRIGGER from CDP Reporter Services in New York, where she served as an accounts manager advising companies on environmental disclosure, emissions verification, and alignment with leading frameworks, including TCFD, GHG Protocol, and SBTi.

Hotel Phoenix announced its executive leadership team. Cesar Brand has been named hotel manager, Danielle Randall joins as director of sales and marketing, Tiffany Newsome has been named director of human resources, Samantha Fleisher has been appointed director of finance, and Pete Baum has been named director of engineering.

Clayton Hotel & Members Club announced the appointment of McClinton Heil as area managing director and Colter Hocking as general manager.

St Julien Hotel & Spa announced the appointment of Bryan Amaro as director of restaurants and bars. In his expanded role, Amaro will oversee Jill’s Restaurant & Bistro, T-Zero Cocktail Bar, in-room dining, the beverage program, and entertainment. Also stepping into leadership positions are Ian Connor, who has been promoted to senior food and beverage manager, and Gange Betancourt, who has been named food and beverage manager.

Great Wolf Lodge announced new leadership appointments at three of its locations, including Ron Hassani as general manager of Great Wolf Lodge Grand Mound; John Taffin as general manager of Great Wolf Lodge Maryland; and Jordan Austin-Harris as general manager of Great Wolf Lodge Webster.

Mandarin Oriental announced a series of senior appointments. The new appointments include Christian Gradnitzer as group director of food & beverage, Raphael Bick as chief information officer, Kandé Camara as chief of staff to the CEO and group director of sustainability, and Emlyn Brown as group director of spa, leisure and wellness.