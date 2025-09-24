This Week’s Comings & Goings

Oracle Corporation announced the promotion of Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia to the roles of chief executive officers. Magouyrk previously served as president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and joined Oracle in 2014. Sicilia formerly served as president of Oracle Industries and joined Oracle through the acquisition of Primavera Systems.

Dreamscape Hospitality announced the appointment of Bill Stadler as chief investment officer. In this role, Stadler will lead Dreamscape’s investment strategy, overseeing acquisitions, capital deployment, and strategic partnerships. Stadler brings more than 40 years of experience to the role. He most recently served as chief investment officer at Aimbridge Hospitality.

Actabl announced the appointment of Joseph Benjamin as chief technology officer. Benjamin brings over 30 years of experience to the role. Most recently, he was CTO at iCIMS, where he led software engineering, security and compliance, cloud operations, and IT.

MGM Resorts International announced the appointments of Ayesha Molino as chief operating officer and Gary Fritz as chief commercial officer and president of MGM Digital. Read more.

Pinehurst Resort announced the appointment of David O’Donoghue as executive vice president of operations. O’Donoghue oversees all key operational areas, including hotel operations, golf operations, food & beverage, golf course maintenance, and Pinehurst Country Club. He has previously worked at Palmetto Bluff, Cabot, and, most recently, Discovery Land’s Taymouth Castle in Scotland.

Peachtree Group announced the hiring of Billy Gilchrist as senior vice president, originations. In this role, Gilchrist will be responsible for originating commercial real estate and hotel investments across Peachtree’s lending platform. Before joining Peachtree, Gilchrist served as chief financial and investment officer of ARK.

The St. Regis Atlanta announced the appointment of Jeremy Kinker as general manager. Kinker has more than two decades of experience; he has served as the director of food and beverage at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, as well as hotel manager and director of operations at The Tampa EDITION.

Park Hyatt St. Kitts announced the appointment of Mariano Silvestri as general manager, overseeing all aspects of the resort, including accommodation, guest services, its three restaurants, Sugar Mill Spa & Sanctuary, and all amenities and experiences available to guests and visitors. Silvestri joins Park Hyatt St. Kitts from his most recent post as general manager at Hyatt Centric Gaoxin Xi’an in China.

Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Colton Blagrove as chef de cuisine. Prior to his appointment, Blagrove was the executive sous chef at Toro Latin Kitchen and Lounge, lead AM line chef at Hawks Public House and Provisions, and, most recently, he served as the banquet chef for Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa.

Marriott Hartford Downtown announced the appointment of Al M. Soto as executive chef. Soto brings more than three decades of experience to the role. He has held leadership positions with Kraft Sports + Entertainment, Tufts University, Restaurant Associates at Harvard Business School, and Sodexo Campus Services.

Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi announced the appointments of Kristina Hayden Bustamante as wine director and Peter Camara as the property’s first destination ambassador. Bustamante brings over 20 years of hospitality experience and most recently served as wine director at Palace Prime in Santa Fe. Camara has nearly 30 years of experience leading historical, heritage, and luxury tours. His background includes his own guiding company in Santa Fe.

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, announced the appointment of Michael Mansoor as its new director of event operations and Katrina Skogsbergh as its director of meetings and special events planning and operations. Mansoor brings more than a decade of hospitality experience; he has held leadership roles at Four Seasons Napa Valley, Arizona Biltmore, and Fairmont Orchid. Skogsbergh also has more than a decade of experience in event management; most recently, she served as director of event operations at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa.

Caribe Royale Orlando Resort, Buena Vista Suites, and Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South, collectively owned by Sierra Land Group, announced leadership promotions across its properties. Phil Klinkenberg has been appointed general manager of Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South, as he is replacing Dennis Hale, who is retiring after a 40-year hospitality career; Luciano Sperduto has been promoted to hotel manager at Caribe Royale Orlando; Chris Andaur has been named director of food & beverage for Caribe Royale Orlando and Buena Vista Suites; and John Staub has been promoted to director of sales at Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South.

Makeready announced the appointment of Josh Heidenreich as senior vice president of operations and Lou Lavaux as chief financial officer. Heidenreich brings more than 20 years of experience, including a long tenure with Omni Hotels & Resorts, where he advanced from director of rooms to senior vice president of operations. Lavaux has extensive experience as a financial executive.

JLL Project and Development Services (PDS) announced the appointment of five senior executives to leadership roles. Nick Caprio joins PDS as global financial services industry lead; Paul Walters has been promoted to executive vice president, national industrial and manufacturing, and Texas lead for PDS; Jillian Jackson joins as senior vice president, investor services lead; Nick Radford joins as managing director, national and central Canada Lead for PDS; and Paul Spokas has been promoted to southeast region market lead.