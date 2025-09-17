Kempinski Hotels has announced the appointment of Frank Veenstra as chief development officer.

Schulte Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Brian Fitzgerald as chief financial officer. Fitzgerald brings more than 30 years of experience to SHG, including 22 years with Brown-Forman Corporation, where he held senior finance roles, including chief accounting officer and treasurer.

The IHG Owners Association, which represents the interests of IHG Hotels & Resorts franchisees around the world, announced the appointment of Steve Sickel as chief executive officer. Sickel previously spent 13 years with IHG, during which he held various senior roles, culminating in the role of global head of revenue delivery, where he led the strategy and execution across IHG’s key commercial drivers.

Evermore Hospitality has named Elizabeth Mullins as president. In this role, Mullins will oversee all aspects of operations and guest experience at Evermore Orlando and lead the expansion of the hospitality management group’s portfolio. Mullis has held senior roles with multiple companies, most recently as Chief Operating Officer for Flaneur Hospitality.

Advertisement

OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Jason Pirock as vice president, global brand marketing. Pirock comes to OUTRIGGER from Springboard Hospitality, where he led marketing, brand, and communications strategy for 50+ boutique hotels, restaurants, and bars nationwide. He has more than 18 years of senior marketing leadership experience.

Castle Peak Holdings announced the appointment of David Goldstein as managing director of strategic operations. Goldstein brings over two decades of executive experience in hospitality operations, asset management, and private equity-backed platform oversight. Most recently, he served as head of North America hospitality on the strategic operations team at KSL Capital Partners.

PM Hotel Group announced the appointment of Rodahl Leong-Lyons as area director of sales and marketing for the Hawaii region. In this role, Leong-Lyons will oversee sales, marketing, and revenue strategy for the company’s presence across the islands.

The Fifth Avenue Hotel announced the appointment of Karla Aabo as managing director for the hotel and chief operating officer of Flâneur Hospitality. Aabo has over 25 years of experience; she most recently served as the managing director of Montauk Yacht Club and the vice President of operations, East Coast for Proper Hospitality.

Hilton announced the appointment of Didier Quintana as general manager of the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina. Quintana has over a decade of hospitality leadership experience managing properties, including Hilton West Palm Beach, and most recently served as general manager at Hilton Cabana Miami Beach.

Oceana Santa Monica announced the appointment of Michelle Hacker as general manager. Hacker brings nearly a decade of hospitality experience to the role. She joins Oceana Santa Monica from The h.wood Group, where she oversaw operations as general manager.

Wickwood Inn announced the appointment of Rose Duong as general manager. The property’s executive chef since 2022, Duong will continue to lead its culinary offerings along with operations for the inn and recently opened Bungalow at Wickwood Inn. Previously, Duong had a 17-year tenure at Harpo Studios.

Orient Express announced the appointment of Simone Giorgi as general manager of Orient Express La Minerva in Rome, effective October 1st. Giorgi brings more than two decades of experience in luxury hospitality. Since 2018, he has served as the general manager of Park Hyatt Milano.

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) announced the appointment of George Vlachopoulos as general manager for Six Senses La Sagesse. Vlachopoulos has over two decades of hospitality industry experience; most recently, he served as general manager of Park Hyatt St. Kitts.

Rosewood Hotel Georgia announced the appointment of Maykel Escalona as the managing director of the hotel. Previously serving as acting resort manager at Rosewood Miramar Beach, Maykel brings over 15 years of experience in luxury hospitality. Escalona has held senior leadership positions at several properties, including Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

M Social Hotel New York Downtown announced the appointments of George Seremetis as director of food & beverage and Austin Ishibashi as executive chef. Seremetis and Ishibashi will oversee the property’s culinary and beverage operations. Seremetis brings more than a decade of experience in hospitality; he has held positions in restaurants across the Bahamas and New York. Ishibashi has worked at Uchi Dallas, Benoit New York, and Claro in Brooklyn.

Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club announced the appointment of two chefs to lead its dining program. Steve Benjamin joins as director of culinary (executive chef), while chef Nicole Encarnacion has been promoted to executive chef at Bourbon Steak Orange County, the resort’s signature steakhouse.

The Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort named Logan McNeil, formerly of Jeremy Ford’s Stubborn Seed, as its new chef de cuisine.

BH Properties announced the appointment of Megan Osenbrock as senior asset manager. Osenbrock joins the company’s expanding Pacific Northwest team based in Seattle. In her new role, she will oversee a growing portfolio of office and retail assets throughout the region.

Sprague Pest Solutions announced the promotion of Adam Philp to operations manager at its Denver branch. Philp became the second operational leader for the branch alongside Michael Franks. In this role, Philp will support clients and team members in southern Colorado. Philp brings over nine years of experience in facilities and soft services management.

The Anything Group announced that its Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Rich Tuckwell-Skuda, has joined the board of directors for the Las Vegas Chapter of Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP) for the 2025–2026 term. Over the past several years, he has spoken at more than 300 industry events, including HITEC, the Direct Booking Summit, and the Hotel Data Conference.

Butterfield & Robinson announced multiple appointments to its executive team. Alexander Green joins Butterfield & Robinson as chief marketing officer, Kristi Elborne has been appointed chief experience officer, and Eimear Duggan recently rejoined Butterfield & Robinson as senior director of sales and trip design.