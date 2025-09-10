YOTEL announced the appointment of Phil Andreopoulos as chief executive officer. Read here.

Resorts World Las Vegas announced the appointments of Lou Dorn as chief legal officer and corporate secretary, and Elizabeth Tranchina as general counsel. Dorn comes to Resorts World from Bally’s Corporation, where he served as senior vice president and general counsel—North America. Tranchina most recently served as general counsel for Investar Bank.

Marriott International Inc. announced the promotion of Kiran Andicot to senior vice president to lead its South Asia region. Andicot will oversee operations and development across Marriott International’s South Asia portfolio. Andicot has almost 30 years of experience, and he joined Marriott’s Development & Feasibility team in 2006.

PM Hotel Group announced the appointment of Evan Morick as senior vice president of development. In this role, Morick will help lead the company’s continued growth through third-party management contracts and strategic partnerships with owners. Most recently, Morick advised Douglas Development Corporation.

OTO Development announced the promotion of Kelly Haager to vice president, sales. Haager joined OTO in June 2006 in an on-property sales position and quickly moved into corporate roles of increasing responsibility. In her new role, Haager will oversee business development, revenue generation, and profit maximization across OTO’s owned and managed hotel portfolios.

Remington Hospitality announced two leadership appointments to support the growth of its Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) division. Matthew Grauso has joined Remington as vice president of operations—Caribbean, while Benito Benitez has been promoted to vice president of operations—Latin America.

HIA announced the promotion of Kimberly Vassell-Jacob to vice president of operations. Vassell-Jacob previously served as director of operations and analytics. In her new role, Vassell-Jacob will lead the onboarding and support teams, while also advising on product enhancements to HIA’s ERP & accounting software.

White Lodging announced that Jason Druso has rejoined the company as its newest regional vice president. More information is available here.

Waramaug Hospitality announced the appointment of Alec Ulnick as vice president, acquisitions. In his new role, Ulnick will be responsible for sourcing, underwriting, and structuring new hotel investment opportunities that align with Waramaug’s strategic growth objectives.

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe announced the appointment of Andrew Archibald as managing director. Archibald joins The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe from Rosewood Bermuda, where, as managing director, he oversaw hotel operations.

Atlantis Paradise Island announced the appointment of Chevaz Chambers as vice president and general manager of Harborside Resort at Atlantis Paradise Island. He continues to serve as vice president and general manager of The Coral at Atlantis Paradise Island. Chambers previously served as senior director of hotel operations at Harborside Resort at Atlantis Paradise Island.

El Encanto announced the appointment of Gary Obligacion as its new general manager. Obligacion has more than four decades of experience in the hospitality and restaurant industries. Obligacion has held multiple senior leadership roles, including The Alinea Group in Chicago and the Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur.

Aloft and Element Tampa Midtown announced the appointment of Jason Perkins as general manager. Perkins joins Aloft and Element Tampa Midtown from the dual-branded AC Clearwater Beach Hotel & Courtyard, where he served as dual general manager.

Thompson Miami Beach announced the appointment of Mariana Hauri as senior sales manager of groups. Hauri brings over 15 years of hospitality industry experience; most recently, she served as sales manager for EAST Miami. Prior to that role, she served on the opening and sales leadership team for the Gale Miami Hotel & Residences.

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar announced the appointment of Chris Watson as director of sales and marketing. Watston has more than 20 years of leadership experience with Hyatt Hotels. In his most recent role, he served as area vice president, Field Sales at Hyatt.

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort & Residences announced the appointment of Katherine Wylie as director of finance and accounting. In this role, Wylie will report directly to Carlo Javakhia, general manager, and oversee all financial operations. Most recently, she served as director of finance at Omni Los Angeles.

Hilton Madison Monona Terrace announced the appointment of Keola Shimooka as director of sales. Most recently, Keola served as convention sales manager at Destination Madison. Shimooka previously spent more than two decades at the Marriott West in Madison.

Charlestowne Hotels announced the appointment of Tom Roman as vice president of food & beverage. Roman brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to the role. Most recently, he led food & beverage operations for Life House / Lark Hospitality

M Social Hotel Times Square New York announced the appointment of Ziya Turgut as food and beverage director of Beast & Butterflies, the hotel’s signature restaurant and bar. Over the past decade, he has held leadership roles at Hilton, Hyatt, The Benjamin Hotel, Delano South Beach, The Williamsburg Hotel, Gansevoort Meatpacking, and Hotel Nyack.

Fairmont San Francisco announced the appointment of Kevin Tanaka as executive chef. Tanaka has more than 20 years of experience in luxury hospitality. Most recently, he served as executive chef of Four Seasons San Francisco.

Sheraton Dallas announced the appointment of two accomplished hospitality professionals to key leadership roles within its food and beverage team: Jessica Kraus as executive sous chef of restaurants and bars and Blake DeAlessandro as restaurant manager. Kraus most recently served as complex executive sous chef at Loews Royal Pacific Resort and Sapphire Falls Resort. DeAlessandro recently served as senior food & beverage operations manager at W Dallas Hotel.

Concord Hospitality announced the appointment of Lisa Cox as general counsel. Cox joins Concord Hospitality from Camping World Holdings, Inc., where she served as vice president—associate general counsel, real estate, and acquisitions.

Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB) announced the promotion of Daniela Cintron to senior content manager and editor, marketing. In her new role, Cintron will oversee cross-platform content strategy, planning, and creation.

Officials of Woodworth Core Group announced that John B. “Jack” Corgel and John H. Longstreet have been named senior advisors to the firm. Corgel is Professor Emeritus in the Nolan School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University. Longstreet is the founder and partner of Hospitality Leaders Group, LLC.

Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB) has appointed Jenna Snyder as destination services executive. Snyder returns to ACVB after departing in 2019 to expand her career experience. In her new role, she will serve as liaison between sales, membership, associations, and the public sector.

The Island Spa at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa announced the appointment of Dr. Anand Prayaga as spa director. Dr. Prayaga has worked in a range of healthcare settings, including at Kerala-based Kavilbhavan Yoga & Nature Cure Hospital and at Prakritishakti Clinic of Natural Medicine, where he was the senior medical officer.

WaterWalk Hospitality announced the appointment of Ariel Woodbury as director of national accounts. Woodbury brings 16 years of hospitality experience to the role.

G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, announced the addition of eight new team members to its existing franchise development team. New members of the G6 Hospitality Franchise Development team include Gregory Jones, Jay Vekaria, Swaraj Gaikwad, and Sachin Sachdeva.

CoralTree Hospitality announced a series of strategic promotions and new hires to its commercial services team. Jessica Lewis has been appointed global sales director— travel industry, Meredith Phillips has joined CoralTree as global sales director—west. Kaitlin Broumpton has been hired as manager, customer relationship management and guest journey, and Megha Valivedu has joined CoralTree as a data analyst.

Hotel Anna & Bel announced two key leadership appointments: Helen Watson as general manager and Kimberly Capehart as food and beverage general manager. Most recently, Watson served as general manager of The Adelphi Hotel in Saratoga Springs, New York. Capehart most recently served as general manager at Pizzeria Beddia.

Cape Rey Carlsbad Beach, A Hilton Resort & Spa, and Hilton Garden Inn Carlsbad Beach, both operated by Davidson Hotels, announced two senior leadership appointments: Tamer Kelliny has joined as area director of revenue management, and Lindsay Mistretta has been named area director of sales and marketing. Kelliny most recently served as assistant director of revenue management at Hotel del Coronado, Beach Village, and Shore House. Mistretta recently led sales at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.