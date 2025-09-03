This Week’s Comings & Goings

Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced the appointment of Joshua Sloser as chief commercial officer. Read more.

Stockdale Capital Partners announced that Gina Abbott has joined Stockdale as president of the firm’s property management division, Stockdale Management, where she will oversee the management of all assets across the firm’s portfolio. Abbott most recently served as senior managing director of the property management division for Lincoln Property Company.

IHG Luxury & Lifestyle Americas announced the appointment of Gina Genna as senior director of marketing for the Texas region, including InterContinental San Antonio and InterContinental Houston, in addition to InterContinental Miami. Genna most recently served as the director of marketing for InterContinental Miami.

La Bahia Hotel & Spa announced the appointment of Travis Kilway as director of revenue management. In his new role, Travis will oversee pricing strategy, inventory control, and demand forecasting to maximize revenue and profitability while aligning with the property’s overall business goals.

Waikīkī Beach Marriott Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Mark Weatherill as general manager. Weatherill has over four decades of hospitality leadership experience across managed and franchise hotel operations. In his new role, Weatherill will oversee all aspects of the resort’s operations, guest experience, and strategic growth.

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, announced the appointment of Guntram Merl as general manager. Merl will oversee day-to-day management of operations, including the resort’s evolving food and beverage program. Merl most recently served as general manager of The St. Regis Atlanta.

Bairro Alto Hotel announced the appointment of Diana Soeiro as director of sales and marketing. Soeiro has over two decades of experience in the hospitality industry; she has worked with Sublime Hotels, Westin Hotels, Pestana Pousadas Group, MINOR Hotels, and Tivoli Hotels & Resorts.

Balboa Bay Resort announced the appointment of Diego Bernal as executive chef. He will oversee the culinary program across both Balboa Bay Resort and its sister property, Balboa Bay Club.

Jackson-Shaw announced the appointment of Matthew O’Harris as executive chef for the upcoming dual-branded AC Hotel by Marriott North Phoenix at Norterra and Element by Westin North Phoenix at Norterra. O’Harris has more than 20 years of experience in hotel kitchens and restaurant openings.

Extreme Hospitality announced the appointment of Analia Bobadilla as corporate director of accounting. Bobadilla brings more than a decade of accounting leadership to the firm. She has managed financial operations for multi-unit hotel and restaurant groups.