This Week’s Comings & Goings

Omni Hotels & Resorts announced the promotion of Laura Trussel McKoy to chief creative officer. In this role, McKoy will continue to lead the interior design for both renovations and new developments while overseeing the brand’s overall creative vision. McKoy joined Omni in February 2007 as director of interior design and later advanced to creative director and vice president of interior design.

Accor announced the appointment of Ranju Alex as its chief executive officer for South Asia (covering India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka). Alex most recently served as regional vice president for South Asia for Marriott International.

Aimbridge Hospitality announced the appointment of Chris O’Donnell as president of its Select Service division, effective September 15. O’Donnell brings more than two decades of hospitality leadership to the role. Read more.

Lido House, Autograph Collection, announced the appointment of Rory Emslie as general manager. Emslie joined Lido House in 2021, where he served as director of rooms, resident manager, and, most recently, hotel manager.

Jackson-Shaw and Holualoa Companies named Joe Hautem as director of sales for their dual-branded AC Hotel by Marriott North Phoenix at Norterra and Element by Westin North Phoenix at Norterra. Hautem brings more than 20 years of experience in luxury hospitality sales and brand strategy to the role.

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Jason Baer as director of sales and marketing. Baer brings more than 15 years of experience in resort strategy, brand development, and team leadership across several of the brand’s flagship properties. In his new role, Baer will oversee all sales, marketing, and event initiatives for the 519-room resort.

Villa Santa Cruz announced the appointment of Alfredo Aguilar as executive chef. Aguilar brings more than a decade of culinary experience to the role. Most recently, Aguilar started his own business in the city of Puebla. He previously worked with Javier Plascencia and helped oversee two of his restaurant openings, Semillón and Jazamango Café in Todos Santos.

Rosewood Baha Mar announced the appointment of Jeremy Metz as executive chef of Café Boulud, The Bahamas. Metz previously served as the corporate executive chef for The Taste Boulevard Company in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Hotel Equities announced a series of executive appointments across its operations, finance, and marketing teams. Taylor Hall has been named vice president of operations. Mike Hrusovsky has also been appointed as vice president of operations. Mike Sutter has been named vice president of operations for a portfolio of lifestyle and full-service hotels within HE. Martin Larralde has been named vice president of finance, Caribbean and Latin America (CALA), and Dana Wendell has been appointed vice president of marketing, strategic accounts.

McKibbon Hospitality announced the leadership team for AC Hotel St. Augustine. Greg Lindner has been named as general manager, Gabriela Moreno has been appointed as director of sales, and Dennis Rivera has been named as chief engineer.

East West Hospitality announced the appointment of Kevin Graham as chief development officer and the promotion of Ryan MacLachlan to chief operating officer. Graham previously served as chief operating officer, while MacLachlan most recently served as vice president of operations.