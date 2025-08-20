This Week’s Comings & Goings

Sonder Holdings Inc. announced that Chief Financial Officer Michael Hughes resigned from his position. The company’s previously announced Chief Executive Officer search process remains underway, and the board of directors expects to appoint a permanent successor by the end of 2025.

Rosewood Hotel Group announced the appointment of Jenni Benzaquen as senior vice president of residential, global, effective September 1, 2025. Most recently, Benzaquen served as senior vice president, luxury group at Marriott International and managing director of Design Hotels.

Aperture Hotels announced the appointment of Kate Bain as vice president, commercial strategy. Bain brings more than 20 years of experience to Aperture, where she will oversee sales, marketing, and revenue optimization strategies across the company’s growing portfolio.

HREC Investment Advisors announced that Zack Freeman has joined the firm as vice president in the Phoenix, Arizona, hotel brokerage office. Before joining HREC, he served as director of investments at a national brokerage firm.

Hospitality Ventures Management Group announced the appointment of Drew Slayton as vice president of business development. In his new role, Slayton will be responsible for identifying and solidifying new growth opportunities for HVMG’s national portfolio. Slayton most recently served as director of business development and investment analysis at Crescent Hotels and Resorts.

Reeco announced the appointment of Ryan Zaucha as director of strategic partnerships. Zaucha brings more than a decade of experience to the role; he has held senior roles at Entegra, HD Supply, Hunter Amenities International, and American Hotel Register Company.

Essex Hotel Management, LLC, announced the hiring of Christopher Wietig as its new director of business development. In this newly created role, Wietig will lead Essex’s efforts to expand its portfolio. Wietig brings nearly 20 years of experience spanning enterprise sales, marketing, real estate development, and asset management.

Fairmont Grand Del Mar announced the appointment of Rob Stirling as its new director of commercial, bringing over 25 years of experience to the property. Most recently, Stirling served as area director of sales and marketing for Cape Rey Carlsbad Beach, a Hilton Resort and Spa, along with Hilton Garden Inn Carlsbad Beach.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Fort Lauderdale 17th Street announced the appointment of Ruth Raposo as hotel manager. Raposo will oversee all aspects of the hotel’s operations, including guest services, staff management, and strategic planning. In her most recent role, Raposo served as director of operations at Beach House Fort Lauderdale.

Capella Ubud, Bali, announced the appointment of Christian Jaquier as general manager. Jaquier brings more than 20 years of luxury hospitality experience spanning Asia, Africa, and the United States. Most recently, he served as general manager of Long Beach Mauritius.

Universal Hospitality Solutions announced that Joseph “Joe” Jennings has joined the company as general manager of Crowne Plaza Dallas Downtown by IHG. Most recently, Jennings served as vice president of DFW-based Q Companies.

The Westin Nashville announced the appointment of Miranda Hutchison as director of sales. Hutchinson brings more than two decades of experience to the role. Most recently, she served with HEI Hotels & Resorts, rising from group sales manager and task force lead to director of sales and marketing at The Westin Buckhead Atlanta.

Aloft Santa Clara announced the appointment of Alexis Bravo as director of sales and marketing. Bravo joins Aloft Santa Clara from Park James Hotel, where she held the role of group sales and catering manager.

Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs announced the appointment of Sean Morgan as culinary and beverage director. Morgan brings more than 24 years of experience to the role. Before joining Dr. Wilkinson’s, Morgan served as a mixologist at EDM Hospitality’s Co Nam Restaurant in Oakland.

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands has appointed Beñat Alonso as director of culinary. Alonso will lead the resort’s dining program of 13 culinary concepts, in-villa dining, and its sustainable farming initiatives.

Jack O’Neill Restaurant & Lounge at Dream Inn Santa Cruz announced Gregory Karjala’s promotion to executive chef and the addition of Adam David as sous chef. David most recently served as executive chef and banquet manager at The Grille at DeLaveaga.

Oxbow Bar & Grill announced the appointment of Germán Méndez as its new chef de cuisine. Méndez brings over two decades of international culinary experience to the role. Most recently, he served as chef de cuisine at Ocean Social at Nobu Hotel and Eden Roc Hotel.

Hutton Hotel announced the appointment of Lucas Fleming as its new executive chef. Fleming will oversee menu development and culinary operations for the hotel, including Evelyn’s, the hotel’s signature restaurant, Analog, the hotel’s entertainment venue, and banquets and conferences.

Grande Lakes Orlando announced that Seana Fenemore has joined as a mixologist at Primo, the resort’s Mediterranean Italian Restaurant. Fenemore joins Primo with nearly 16 years of hospitality experience. Most recently, Fenemore served as the general manager, beverage director, and experience curator at a restaurant in Lake Mary, Florida.

Kempinski Hotels has announced the appointment of three new vice presidents—Kristian Toivanen, Aurelia van Lynden, and Dan Clayton—to its newly formed product and experience team. The trio will lead wellness and spa, property and destination guest experiences, and gastronomy and concepts, respectively. Toivanen has been named vice president, wellness and spa. Van Lynden has been appointed vice president, experiences, and Clayton joins Kempinski as vice president, food and beverage and hospitality.

Swire Hotels has announced three senior management appointments; Mark Passmore has been promoted to head of operations for Swire Hotels, Simon McHendry has been appointed general manager for The Upper House, and Kristina Snaith-Lense has been appointed general manager for the new House Collective property launching in Shenzhen in 2027.

Hotel Phoenix has announced its opening leadership team. Martin Wormull has been appointed general manager, bringing more than 30 years of experience to the role. Joining him is Director of Food and Beverage Omari Buncum, most recently of FORTH, who will oversee culinary operations, including Zephyr, the hotel’s brasserie, and the poolside bar, Bless Your Heart.