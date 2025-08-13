This Week’s Comings & Goings

Remington Hospitality announced the appointment of Cory Chambers as chief commercial officer. Read more.

HHM Hotels announced the recent hire of Jeremiah Galvin as its new executive vice president, chief financial officer. Read more.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced the appointment of Aly El-Bassuni as senior vice president of its managed hotels division. In this role, El-Bassuni will oversee the strategy, operations, and momentum of Choice Hotels’ managed hotel properties.

Stonebridge announced the promotion of Jamie Pomeroy to senior vice president of business development. In this role, Pomeroy will support Kevin Dingle, the chief development officer, with the company’s third-party management growth efforts. Pomeroy joined Stonebridge in May 2023 as vice president of business development.

Lighthouse announced the appointment of Mercedes Blanco as vice president of enterprise growth. In this role, Blanco will focus on leveraging the combined capabilities of Lighthouse’s commercial intelligence platform and THN’s AI-driven marketing personalization technology to drive impact at scale for enterprise clients. Blanco previously served as chief partnerships officer at THN.

JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Richard Romane as general manager. Romane joins JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa with nearly three decades of hospitality experience. Most recently, he served as general manager of Sheraton Phoenix Downtown.

Fairmont Century Plaza announced the appointment of Hiren Prabhakar as general manager of the Century City property. Prabhakar has over 30 years of luxury hospitality experience across five continents. He has served in leadership roles at InterContinental Lusaka, The St. Regis Moscow, and Toronto Marriott Markham.

Montage Healdsburg announced the appointment of Steve Janicek as general manager. Janicek will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the resort. Before joining Montage Healdsburg, Janicek served as managing director at the Omni Mount Washington Resort and Bretton Woods Ski Area in New Hampshire.

HunterMoss announced the appointment of Paul Hanzel as general manager of North America following the brand’s expansion into the USA market, where Hanzel will be leading the team, bringing 20 years of experience in the luxury hospitality industry.

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita announced the appointment of Sumanth Das as director of food and beverage. Most recently, Das served as director of food and beverage for The Hari and Holiday Inn Golden Mile in Hong Kong.

Conrad Washington, DC, announced the appointment of Andrew Whiteside as its new executive chef, bringing nearly 20 years of culinary leadership in luxury hotel and resort kitchens across the U.S., Canada, and Bermuda. In his new role, Whiteside will oversee all culinary operations at the hotel.

The Valley Hotel announced the appointment of Catherine Beaton as director of outlets. Beaton will oversee the daily operations of all food and beverage outlets.

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Foundation announced the appointment of Kristin Miodonski as executive director. Miodonski, who had been serving as interim managing director, officially steps into the role following her after she earned the Certified Association Executive (CAE) credential, awarded by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE).

PPDS announced the latest structural updates to its EMEA sales and global marketing management teams. Effective immediately, Ron Cottaar is now overseeing the organisation’s marketing around the world as head of global marketing, with Jae O Choi Park expanding his responsibilities as EMEA commercial head.

Stockdale Capital Partners announced the addition of several new executives and investment professionals to its team. Bastian Peters joined as managing director and co-head of retail asset management. Sam Palmer has been named managing director, head of multifamily asset management. Kenny Chu has been appointed as director of tax. Anthony Lumby joined as vice president, investments. Peter Brogan has been named vice president, hospitality asset management. Ian Lesyk has been appointed vice president, retail asset management. Rounding out the additions are Director of Retail Operations Erica Ratner, Senior Associate, Retail Leasing, Taylor Vasquez, and Associate, Investments, Kendall Hemming.