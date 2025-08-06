This Week’s Comings & Goings

Stonebridge announced that Kevin Dingle has joined the company as chief development officer. Read more.

Aimbridge Hospitality announced the promotion of Allison Handy to chief commercial officer, an executive role reporting directly to chief executive officer Craig S. Smith. Read more.

Nikki Beach Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Yang (Michael) Fan as the general manager at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Koh Samui. Fan brings more than 15 years of international experience in the luxury hospitality sector to the role. Most recently, Fan served as Hotel Manager at Anantara Siam Bangkok.

NOPSI Hotel announced the appointment of Cullen Stackpole as general manager. Stackpole has nearly two decades of experience. He previously served as general manager of Le Méridien New Orleans, where he oversaw a multi-million-dollar renovation.

Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills announced the appointment of Thomas Vidal as general manager. Vidal brings over 16 years of leadership experience in the hospitality industry across Asia, including more than a decade in Japan, to the role.

Waldorf Astoria Orlando announced the appointment of Anthony Fabiano as hotel manager. Fabiano brings more than 15 years of luxury hospitality experience, spanning operations, rooms division leadership, and revenue strategy, to the role.

SLS Baha Mar announced the appointment of Adam Marcy as director of sales, overseeing the resort’s group, catering, and conference services teams. Marcy brings nearly two decades of experience across luxury hospitality and destination management to the role. Marcy joined SLS Baha Mar following his role as vice president of sales and business development at ETHOS Event Collective.

Loews Arlington Hotel announced the appointment of Tareq Shaban as director of food and beverage. Shaban will oversee the food and beverage operation for the 888-room hotel, including its five restaurants and lounges, banquet services for the attached Arlington Convention Center, and special events at the property.

The St. Regis San Francisco announced the appointment of Audrey Baudry as assistant director of food and beverage. Baudry brings more than a decade of luxury hospitality experience to this new position and will oversee operations at The St. Regis San Francisco’s signature fine dining restaurant, Astra, The St. Regis Bar, private dining, and events.

Bernardus Lodge & Spa announced the appointment of Gus Trejo as executive chef. Trejo will helm the hotel’s Lucia Restaurant & Bar, bringing his vision to its farm-to-table menus and culinary experiences, including the Chef’s Table.

Jackson-Shaw announced the hiring of Chris Kight as executive chef for its dual-branded AC Hotel by Marriott Symphony Park and Element by Westin Symphony Park in Las Vegas. Kight previously spent three years at French Laundry.

Hotel Washington announced the appointment of Jerome Grant as executive chef. Grant will oversee all dining concepts—including VUE Rooftop, Fireclay Restaurant & Lobby Bar, The Patio, in-room dining services, and the hotel’s banquets and catering operation.

Rancho Bernardo Inn announced the appointment of Jonathan Kinsella as executive chef. Kinsella has over two decades of global experience. Most recently, he held roles as the culinary director of AB Properties and executive chef at Juniper & Ivy in San Diego.

Eaton Fine Art announced the appointment of Kimbra Elgin as art curator. Elgin will curate tailored art collections to reflect the needs of the firm’s portfolio of hotels, resorts, multifamily, and corporate clients. She previously led a range of projects for hospitality brands, including Hilton Hotels & Resorts, MGM Resorts, as well as boutique hotels and resorts worldwide.

Dreamscape Hospitality announced the appointment of Alma Colakovic as corporate human resources manager. Colakovic brings over two decades of hospitality HR experience to the role. Before joining Dreamscape, Colakovic spent over a decade with Aimbridge Hospitality.

Epicurean Hotel announced the appointment of Dawn Aquila as spa director of Spa Evangeline, the property’s full-service spa. Aquila will oversee all aspects of the spa’s operations, including treatment development, promotional programming, staff training, and retail management.

La Bahia Hotel & Spa announced the appointment of Kim Mutz as director of spa and wellness. Kim will oversee the overall operations, staff, services, and guest experience of the spa and wellness facilities. Kim previously served as the spa director at the Four Seasons Denver.

PPDS announced the appointment of Jeroen Feldman to its European technical sales team. Feldman has assumed the role of Solution Manager dvLED, and he will play a key role in supporting and ensuring installations of PPDS’s range of Philips LED solutions across Northern Europe.