This Week’s Comings & Goings

Hotel Equities announced that its founder, Fred Cerrone, has decided to retire effective November 22, 2025, concluding his 58-year career in the hospitality industry. Read more.

Remington Hospitality announced the appointment of Jason Kreul as chief operating officer. Kreul will oversee all aspects of hotel operations, engineering, food and beverage, and commercial strategy for both third-party managed and assets under management. Read more.

HotelPlanner announced the appointment of Jeff McDaniel as chief marketing officer. In this role, McDaniel will oversee the company’s global marketing strategy, brand positioning, and digital growth initiatives. McDaniel brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the travel and hospitality industry.

The Mark Hotel announced the appointment of Elon Kenchington as its new general manager. Kenchington brings more than three decades of national and international experience in luxury and lifestyle hospitality to the role.

Marram Montauk announced the appointment of Benjamin Levine as the property’s general manager. Levine brings more than two decades of experience to Marram. He has worked at The Chequit, The Surf Lodge, The Maidstone Hotel, Morgans Hotel Group, and The Fontainebleau Miami.

The St. Regis Singapore announced the appointment of Nick Heath as general manager. Heath brings extensive experience to the role, as his career spans nearly thirty years. He joins The St. Regis Singapore from JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, where he most recently served as general manager.

Fairmont Breakers Long Beach announced the appointment of André Brose as general manager. Brose brings 25 years of hospitality experience to the role and joins the property following its multi-million-dollar transformation.

Staypineapple announced the appointment of Aldina Rexha as general manager of Staypineapple New York. Rexha has experience in rooms division and leadership roles at New York properties, including NU Hotel and Hampton Inn.

Wild Dunes Resort announced the appointment of Chris Sessions as its director of sales, marketing, and events. Sessions will also serve on the resort’s executive committee. Sessions brings more than 20 years of experience to the role.

The Horse Shoe Farm announced the appointment of Edward Reese as its new director of food and beverage. Reese brings more than 40 years of culinary experience to the role, and he will work alongside newly promoted executive chef Brett Suess to lead the food and beverage program at the boutique wellness retreat, including its signature restaurant, The Silo Cookhouse.

Hilton Anatole announced the promotion of Erin Reisner to director of food and beverage. Reisner brings nearly 16 years of hospitality and food & beverage experience to her new role, having most recently served as assistant director of food and beverage at Hilton Anatole.

Pyramid Global Hospitality announced the appointment of Anthony Torres as vice president of food and beverage. Torres will drive the vision of Pyramid’s food and beverage program. He previously worked at IHG Resorts & Hotels, where he led food and beverage operations for Kimpton, InterContinental, Regent, Hotel Indigo, and Vignette, supporting nearly 70 properties throughout the Americas.

Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Andrew Lenentine as its new executive chef, overseeing the resort’s full food and beverage program. Lenentine brings over a decade of resort and restaurant leadership experience to the role. His previous posts include executive positions at Cork Wine Bar, Topnotch Resort, and, most recently, Hilton.

Crescent Real Estate LLC announced the appointment of Troy Furbay as managing director, hospitality. Furbay will lead Crescent’s hospitality investment platform—identifying and executing new investment opportunities, optimizing the performance of the existing portfolio, and collaborating with Crescent’s teams, partners, and operators to advance the firm’s strategic vision and investment objectives in the hospitality sector.

The Peninsula Hotels announced the appointment of Feria Kazemi as its new director of communications. Feria brings to the role more than a dozen years of international communications expertise across both the travel and technology industries.

Stonebridge announced the addition of Rich Cortese as special advisor to the Caribbean region. Cortese joins Stonebridge in a strategic advisory capacity, bringing over three decades of experience in Caribbean development, operations, and asset management to the firm. He previously served as Executive Vice President at Caribbean Property Group.

Grand Hyatt Atlanta announced the appointment of Heather Hedrick as group sales and event manager. In her new capacity, Hedrick will focus on selling smaller room blocks and coordinating corporate meetings. She will partner directly with clients and work hand-in-hand with the hotel’s catering, banquet, and operations teams to manage logistics, budgets, and staffing.

SkyBeach Resort announced the appointment of JoAnna Halpin as director of sales and Bora Telhan as director of operations. Halpin will lead all sales strategies for the 113-room resort, and Telhan will oversee all food and beverage operations across SkyBeach’s dining portfolio.

Hotel Vin, Autograph Collection, announced the appointments of Brian Sullivan as director of operations and Joseph Thomas as culinary director. Together, the duo brings more than 40 years of combined experience in hospitality and culinary leadership.

Wailea Beach Resort, Marriott Maui, announced the appointment of Amanda Lindquist as director of culinary experiences and liquid libations and the return of Charles Andres as executive chef. Lindquist will oversee the full scope of food and beverage initiatives across the property. Andres returns to Wailea Beach Resort as executive chef, bringing more than two decades of culinary leadership. Most recently, he held the role of executive chef at Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa.

Davidson Hospitality Group announced two key leadership appointments: Nick Gregory has assumed the role of executive vice president of operations for Pivot, its lifestyle operating vertical; and Paul Eckert has been promoted to executive vice president of operations and business intelligence. Gregory is responsible for maximizing profitability for Pivot. Eckert will continue to focus on driving performance for a portfolio of properties within the Davidson portfolio while also leading the corporate strategic operations team.

The Stafford London announced the appointment of Simon Ulph as executive head chef. Simon recently joined Lympstone Manor, Michael Caines’ flagship country house hotel and restaurant in Devon, and has now been selected to lead the kitchen team at The Stafford London’s new restaurant. The front of house will continue to be led by Luca Gaeta, the restaurant manager of The Game Bird.