This Week’s Comings & Goings

The board of directors of Club Med Holding announced the appointment of Stéphane Maquaire as the president and chief executive officer of Club Med Holding, effective immediately. Maquaire brings strong leadership experience with French companies on the international stage, as well as expertise in premium brand transformation and commercial real estate.

The Belgrove Resort & Spa West Palm Beach announced the appointment of Brittany Drenth as general manager. Drenth, who joined The Belgrove in 2024, will oversee all operations at the property.

Bricton Group announced the appointment of Doak Walker as the Marriott San Antonio Airport‘s new general manager. In this role, Walker will oversee all aspects of hotel operations, including guest services, staff development, financial performance, and continued growth within the San Antonio hospitality market.

Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort announced the appointment of Leslie Weill as general manager of the newly renovated 219-guestroom resort. In this role, Weil will oversee the multi-million-dollar renovation that touches every area of the resort. As part of a two-phase reopening project, the resort has recently opened in July with its first phase of the renovation

The Chatwal, New York, announced the appointment of Ryan Planski as its new director of sales and marketing. Planski brings over a decade of experience in the hotel industry to the role.

RUSCHMEYERS announced the appointment of Jordan Heissenberger as executive chef of the property’s reimagined signature dining concept, The Grill at RUSCHMEYERS. Heissenberger previously served as executive chef at Buvette, Vinegar Hill House, Apollonia, and Inness in the Hudson Valley.

Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Rudy Morales as the resort’s new director of food & beverage. Morales has over two decades of global experience and brings an extensive background in luxury food and beverage operations spanning North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East to the role.

The Halyard at Sound View Greenport announced the appointment of Francis Derby as culinary director. Derby previously led concepts like Prime in Huntington and The State Room in Patchogue.

Gekko Group announced the appointment of Tom Bell as chief commercial officer of its Leisure division, which includes the brands Teldar Travel, Infinite, and Miles Attack. Bell joined Teldar Travel at the beginning of 2025 as Market Director for Northern Europe, Spain, and Portugal, and will now cover the full Leisure scope of the Group.

InterContinental Boston announced the appointment of Vinson Huynh as area creative director. Following three years leading creative strategy at InterContinental San Francisco, Huynh will now oversee visual direction and brand storytelling for both InterContinental Boston and InterContinental San Francisco.

Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia announced the appointment of Ellen McGinnis as its new director of spa. McGinnis has more than 20 years of spa leadership and wellness experience spanning a variety of roles, including vice president of consulting and new business development at Universal Companies. She later became a founding partner at Spa Development International Consulting.

Enseo announced the appointment of Karen Wright as chief marketing officer and David Dingee as senior vice president of sales operations. As CMO, Wright will lead the marketing strategy, brand positioning, communications, and other key initiatives. Dingee will oversee sales operations, partnerships, and customer success initiatives.

InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa announced its new leadership team; Monish Duggal has been appointed as director of human resources, Jeffrey Otieno Ahuya has been named director of engineering, Vivek Dalal has been hired as food & beverage manager, and Marcy Gachette has been named marketing manager.

Highway West Vacations announced multiple updates to its leadership team; Trevor Bridge joins Highway West Vacations as regional vice president, Logan Parris has been named general manager of Costanoa, Jennifer Robertson has been promoted to area general manager, and Cory Untch has been named corporate chef.

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) announced three appointments to its leadership team. Katharina Dein has been promoted to vice president commercial, Jelena Kezika has been named vice president strategy, and Andrea Krenn takes on the new senior vice president communications role.

Pacifica Hotels announces multiple new hires and promotions. Angel Gonzalez has been promoted to general manager at Oceanpoint Ranch in Cambria. Gonzalez brings nearly a decade of experience in boutique and resort properties to the role. Grace Petralia has been promoted to area director of sales for Pacifica Hotels in San Diego. In this role, she now oversees La Jolla Cove Hotel and Wayfarer San Diego. Nicole Rodriguez has been promoted to general manager at Riviera Beach House in Santa Barbara.

The Bower Coronado announced the appointment of Kevin Martinez as chef de cuisine and Jason Hatton as food & beverage supervisor. In their new roles with Azul Hospitality Group, Martinez and Hatton will lead the development and execution of menus, oversee daily operations, and enhance the overall guest dining and beverage experience across the hotel’s rooftop restaurant and bar, Dive.