This Week’s Comings & Goings

Hyatt announced a series of changes to its senior leadership team: Marc Jacheet will be joining Hyatt as group president, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Javier Águila has been appointed chief growth officer in addition to president, Inclusive Collection. Jim Chu will assume the position of head of owner relations.

Civitas announced the appointment of Andres Spitzer as its new chief product officer. Spitzer will focus on enhancing scalability, expanding B2B and B2C growth, and improving customer experiences.

The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village appointed Robert Nokley as general manager. Nokley will manage the resort’s day-to-day operations, guestrooms, food and beverage outlets, and guest experience.

Hotel Arts Barcelona announced the appointment of Renato De Oliveira as general manager. De Oliveira most recently served as general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Maldives, Fari Islands.

Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco has appointed Nicola Migheli as managing director. Formerly the resort’s hotel manager, Migheli played a role in elevating guest experiences and operations.

The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Annette Rullman as senior sales manager. In her role, Rullman will ensure meeting and incentive trips for clients in the Northeastern U.S. market.

Hilton Anatole announced the appointment of Josh Franklin as director of wellness and recreation. Franklin will oversee all wellness, recreation, and fitness operations, including the JadeWaters Resort Pool Complex.

Octant Hotels, a boutique hotel collection in Portugal, announced the expassion of its colunary leadership team with Pendro Mendes as executive chef at Octant Évora, who will oversee the launch of a new menu at À TERRA restaurant.

Metaxa Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Serafim Karouzakis as general manager of Santo Collection. Karaouzakis is responsible for the administration and operational success of the group’s three properties.

Hospitality America announced multiple new hires: Jennifer Colangelo as general manager of the Element by Westin Charleston Airport; Shelby Sieg as director of sales at the Element by Westin Charleston Airport; Renae Ouellette as complex director of sales for the Embassy Suites Greenville Downtown Riverplace and the Hamtpon Inn & Suites Greenville Riverplace; Shay Brown as director of sales at the Home2Suites by Hilton Asheville Airport; and Meghan Macaulay as corporate director of revenue strategy.

The Adolphus announced the promotion of Blaine Eads as director of catering and Gricel Duran as executive pastry chef. Both have previously served in different positions at the property.

Hotel 1000, LXR Hotels & Resorts, named new culinary leadership to elevate the food and beverage experience at the boutique hotel. Juan Carlos Cabezas is executive chef and Alejandro Ayala is executive sous chef.