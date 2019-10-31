This Week’s Comings and Goings

The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd (LHW), has named Shannon Knapp president and CEO. Knapp was named interim CEO in April, after serving as senior vice president and chief marketing officer for LHW for over five years. Since transitioning to CEO, Knapp has developed a long-term vision for the company and is leading LHW into its next generation.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Wendy Stevens is chief operating officer of Maverick Hotels and Restaurants. In this role, Stevens is the direct contact for each of the company’s properties, and she will be responsible for daily operations for the portfolio. Stevens was most recently chief commercial officer for First Hospitality Group.

Main Street Hospitality Group is welcoming H. Jackson Donoyan as vice president of operations. He will lead revenue generation, operations, talent, and strategic growth for the hotel management company. Before Main Street Hospitality Group, he was general manager of NYLA Providence Warwick Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, in Warwick, R.I.

Ray Nugent is director of renovations and facilities for First Hospitality, where he will lead the company’s new developments, renovations, and property improvement plans. His role also includes overseeing and assisting employees at existing properties. Nugent oversaw operations and strategies for Bellagio’s facilities department prior to First Hospitality.

Stephanie Bauer, Marcus Marshall, and Ken Morgan have joined the Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) operations team. Bauer is regional vice president of operations, Marshall holds the newly-created role of vice president of restaurants and bars, and Morgan has been promoted to regional director of operations.

The Gettys Group has named two new directors to its business development and procurement teams. On the business development side, Kevin Gildemeister will cultivate relationships and developing business opportunities for the Gettys ONE design team. And Anne Hiter will help grow the procurement team using her project management experience.

Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown has named Chris Lee general manager. Lee already has experience with InterContinental Hotels Group, working for several properties globally. At his most recently hotel—the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City at Beverly Hills—he led hotel and restaurant operations as general manager.

Manuel Martinez is general manager of The Mark in New York, N.Y. Martinez has more than 20 years of hospitality experience and has worked at hotels in both Spain and the United States. His most recent position was for The Ritz-Carlton, D.C., but during his career, he was hotel manager for The St. Regis New York and general manager for The St. Regis Washington, D.C.

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore Inner Harbor has named Mikhail Shamkin general manager and Lindsey Meagher director of sales and marketing. Shamkin was most recently general manager of the Laurel Point Resort in Gatlinburg, Tenn., and Meagher has worked for the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore since April 2018.

Gabriele Originario is director of operations for the SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills, and in this position, he will run indoor and outdoor banquet and event space and the property’s food and beverage outlets. During his career, Originario was assistant general manager and on the opening team for Hyatt Place San Francisco.

As chief concierge of the Hotel Concord in Concord, N.H., Joseph Burbach will drive customer service. Burbach joined the hotel as a full-time employee one year prior, and in April of this year, he completed the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s Certified Hospitality Concierge Program.

Erik Palmer is managing director for Park Central and WestHouse hotels in New York, N.Y. Before joining these new hotels, Palmer held the same position for TWA Hotel where he helped with operational logistics through the property’s opening. He was also hotel manager for the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn.

LODEN Properties has named two new executives to lead Longleaf Hotel in Raleigh, N.C. General manager Tim Rogers is leading operations, and he was most recently on the opening team for Aloft Hotel Downtown Durham. In addition, Matt Fern is hospitality director, and he will create food and beverage offerings as Longleaf Hotel opens.

Rick Moceri is senior vice president of acquisitions and development for Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC. Moceri has experience in investment, hotel acquisitions, and asset management. Throughout his career, he has worked across the country for companies including Lodging Capital Partners, Carey Watermark Investors, and Moceri Capital, LLC.

The Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University in Miami, Fla., is welcoming new hospitality guest professor David Grutman, founder and CEO of Groot Hospitality, to teach classes from public relations to marketing. His classes began in October 2019.