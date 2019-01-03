This Week’s Comings and Goings

Chatham Lodging Trust REIT welcomes Mary Beth Higgins to the company’s board of trustees as an independent director. Higgins is currently interim CFO and COO for Affinity Gaming. In her career, Higgins served as CFO of Caesars Entertainment Operating Company and its spin-off REIT VICI Properties.

Below are more of this week’s notable hospitality comings and goings.

Jenna Perrier is director of sales and marketing for the Outrigger Mauritius Beach Resort and Asari Tashima is group sales manager for Asia for Outrigger Resorts. Prior to joining Outrigger, Perrier was head of sales, groups, and incentives for Tamassa Resort in Bel Ombre and head of sales and marketing for LUX Grand Gaube & Belle Mare.

BENCHMARK has announced that Luke Creagan is executive chef for World of Whirlpool in Chicago. Before World of Whirlpool, Creagan was executive chef for Bistro Champagne, Pops for Champagne, and The Watershed, all located in Chicago. He was also sous chef for Bonsoiree.

Konstantine Drosos is the new general manager of Hilton Chicago O’Hare Airport, owned by the City of Chicago and managed by Hilton Management Services. In his new role, Drosos will be responsible for leading renovations and overseeing the day-to-day operations. A 22-year hospitality veteran, Drosos most recently served as general manager of Embassy Suites Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile where he oversaw a full renovation and was awarded Hilton Hotel of the Year in 2016.