BANGKOK—The Wolseley Hotels announced its global launch, with its inaugural property set to open in New York City in early 2027. Located steps from Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan, The Wolseley Hotel New York will mark the brand’s first hotel worldwide and establish New York as its flagship destination. The opening will also introduce The Wolseley restaurant and bar to the United States for the first time.

The hotel occupies the landmark building at 130 West 44th Street, originally constructed in 1905 as the clubhouse for The Lambs Club and designed by the architectural firm McKim, Mead & White. The property will blend British style with New York’s cultural energy and architectural pedigree.

Hotel Details

The Wolseley Hotel New York will include 76 guestrooms and suites and The Wolseley New York, the brand’s first United States location and the culinary flagship for North America. Serving as the social center of the hotel, the restaurant will offer all-day dining and signature cocktails. Complementing the restaurant will be a cellar-level speakeasy bar, along with a fully reimagined wellness and wellbeing center.

The Wolseley Hotels draws inspiration from its London namesake. In New York, this legacy will be reinterpreted through a new lens. Guests will experience highly personalized service paired with a culinary program that anchors the hotel’s identity.

Global Rollout

Following the inaugural New York property, future properties are planned for cities across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East.