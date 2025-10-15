The Wills Hotel Announces 2026 Opening

CUMBERLAND, Maryland—The Wills Hotel announced that it will open in early 2026. The property’s location will offer guests access to the region’s outdoor attractions. The hotel is situated steps from the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP) Trail and the C&O Canal Towpath. Several state parks and forests are also a short drive away from the property.

“Our vision for The Wills Hotel is to create a space that honors Cumberland’s rich history while providing the modern amenities and exceptional service today’s travelers expect,” said the hotel’s general manager. “We are eagerly preparing to welcome our first guests in 2026 and look forward to becoming a central hub for visitors, whether they’re here to explore the trails, conduct business, or enjoy a relaxing getaway.”

Upon opening, The Wills Hotel will provide a range of amenities and offerings for guests, including:

20 Guestrooms

1867 – A Modern Chophouse at The Wills Hotel: The restaurant and bar, located inside The Wills Hotel, is set to open in early 2026. Under the direction of the executive chef, the menu will include Black Angus steaks, fresh seafood, grilled oysters, and seasonal specialties.

Convenient Sundry Shop: Stocked with travel essentials and local goods.

Secure Bike Storage: A secure space for guests’ bikes

All-Purpose Gathering Room: A flexible space fit for small corporate meetings, family gatherings, or private events.

The hotel also offers proximity to downtown shopping, dining, and cultural attractions.