The Wildbirch Hotel Opens in Downtown Anchorage, Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—The Wildbirch Hotel is now open in Anchorage’s Mushing District, offering an experience as the city’s first lifestyle boutique property and newest hotel lodging option in 20 years. With 252 modern rooms, this locally owned lifestyle hotel—the first JdV by Hyatt property in Alaska—anchors the West Fourth Avenue corridor, which is a hub for shopping, dining, historic and cultural experiences. The Wildbirch Hotel includes a communal outdoor deck with fire pits and views of Mount Susitna and Knik Arm; onsite dining; and 5,200 square feet of meeting and event space.

“Watching this place come to life has been an honor,” said Haje Thurau, general manager, The Wildbirch Hotel. “It’s very special to see our overnight guests immerse themselves in the Anchorage lifestyle, engage with locals, and discover what makes our little corner of Alaska such a magical place.”

Inspired by Alaska’s summer sunsets and helmed by Executive Chef La Mont Caldwell, the hotel’s signature restaurant, Crimson, is a dining destination for guests and locals alike. Open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the menu offers twists on Alaska staples, all with a bit of Pan-American Latin cuisine. Al fresco dining is available seasonally on Crimson’s terrace, and small groups up to 16 people are invited to reserve the private dining room. Crimson’s bar serves a truncated menu, and hotel guests can enjoy the culinary offerings of its menu in-room daily.

“We are confident Crimson will make its mark on Anchorage’s buzzing dining scene,” said Gary McCutcheon, director of food and beverage, The Wildbirch Hotel. “Chef La Mont is extremely talented and we’re looking forward to treating our hotel guests to classic Alaska dishes, while surprising and delighting our Alaskans with a few twists on old favorites.”

Advertisement

Canteen Coffee Co., located in the lobby of The Wildbirch Hotel, offers provisions and souvenirs from local artisans alongside espresso, coffee, fresh juices, grab-and-go food options, and more. Guests can enter the space through the hotel lobby or order through its streetside walk-up window.

Coming this fall, The Undertap—conceived and executed in partnership with the team behind Anchorage’s Midnight Sun Brewing Co.—is a tasting room where craft beer enthusiasts can sip a variety of locally-brewed pours. A space for private events and meetings is located adjacent to the tasting room.

“It’s our great pleasure to introduce The Wildbirch Hotel to Anchorage,” said co-owner Mark Begich, previous mayor of Anchorage from 2003-2009 and United States Senator from 2009-2015. “This property offers a unique, modern Alaska experience unlike anywhere else.”

Begich and his partner, Sheldon Fisher, who is also a former public servant and served as Alaska’s State Revenue Commissioner, formed MASH, LLC for the revitalization of downtown Anchorage with The Wildbirch Hotel project and several others in the works. MASH has collaborated with hotel management company, Springboard Hospitality, to operate the hotel. As Alaska’s first JdV by Hyatt property, The Wildbirch Hotel has joined the World of Hyatt loyalty program.