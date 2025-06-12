The Wildbirch Hotel Officially Opens in Downtown Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—The Wildbirch Hotel, Anchorage’s first lifestyle boutique property and newest hotel lodging option in 20 years, is now open in the heart of the Mushing District. With 252 rooms, this locally owned lifestyle hotel marks the first JdV by Hyatt property in Alaska, and it is designed to serve as both a community gathering space and a basecamp for tourists seeking Alaska adventure.

The Wildbirch Hotel includes an elevated, communal outdoor deck with fire pits and views of Mount Susitna and Knik Arm, onsite dining, and 5,200 square feet of meeting and event space.

“Watching this place come to life has been an honor,” said Haje Thurau, general manager of The Wildbirch Hotel. “It’s very special to see our overnight guests immerse themselves in the Anchorage lifestyle, engage with locals and discover what makes our little corner of Alaska such a magical place.”

Inspired by Alaska’s summer sunsets and helmed by Executive Chef La Mont Caldwell, Crimson—the hotel’s signature restaurant—offers twists on Alaska staples with a touch of Pan-American Latin flavors. Al fresco dining is available seasonally on Crimson’s terrace, and small groups up to 16 people are invited to reserve the private dining room. Crimson’s bar serves a truncated menu, and the culinary offerings of its menu are available in-room daily.

“We are confident Crimson will make its mark on Anchorage’s buzzing dining scene,” said Gary McCutcheon, the hotel’s director of food and beverage. “Chef La Mont is extremely talented and we’re looking forward to treating our hotel guests to classic Alaska dishes, while surprising and delighting our Alaskans with a few twists on old favorites.”

Canteen Coffee Co., located in the lobby of The Wildbirch Hotel, offers unique provisions and souvenirs from local artisans alongside espresso, coffee, fresh juices, grab-and-go food options and more. Guests can enter the space through the hotel lobby or order through its streetside walk-up window.

Coming this fall, The Undertap is a tasting room where guests can enjoy a variety of locally-brewed craft beer. A space for private events and meetings is located adjacent to the tasting room.

“It’s our great pleasure to introduce The Wildbirch Hotel to Anchorage,” said co-owner Mark Begich, previous Mayor of Anchorage from 2003-2009 and United States Senator from 2009-2015. “This property offers a unique, modern Alaska experience unlike anywhere else.”

Begich and his partner, Sheldon Fisher, formed MASH, LLC to further spark the revitalization of downtown Anchorage with The Wildbirch Hotel project and several others in the works. MASH has collaborated with hotel management company, Springboard Hospitality, to operate the hotel.