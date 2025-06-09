The Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport Debuts in Queens

QUEENS, New York—Century Development Group announced that The Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of more than 30 brands, officially opened its doors. The 13-story property was developed by Century Development Group.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter with the opening of The Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport,” said George Xu, president of Century Development Group. “This property merges refined urban design with a deep appreciation for the cultural richness that defines Flushing. From the biophilic living wall to the carefully curated guestrooms with sweeping city views, every element has been thoughtfully designed to foster well-being and offer a restorative haven for every kind of traveler – we cannot wait to welcome them in!”

The Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport includes 246 guestrooms, including 148 king rooms, 79 double rooms, 14 queen rooms, and five suites. Among select accommodations, private balconies provide guests with views of the city skyline. Designed with sustainability and comfort in mind, the hotel incorporates triple-pane windows to enhance energy efficiency and minimize urban noise. Rooms also include dedicated work areas and complimentary Wi-Fi.

“Opening day is always the most rewarding part of the journey,” said Rob Smith, president and chief executive officer of Stonebridge Companies. “At The Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport, we’re proud to lead a team that’s committed to thoughtful, intuitive service from day one. That’s what truly makes a guest feel cared for, and that’s what we’re here to deliver.”

With a focus on curated amenities and personalized service, the hotel is built around Westin’s three pillars of wellness—Sleep Well, Eat Well, and Move Well. These include:

Fitness Center : Guests can maintain their fitness routines at the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, open 24/7. Designed with wellness in mind, the facility provides modern exercise equipment to meet a variety of workout preference.

: Guests can maintain their fitness routines at the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, open 24/7. Designed with wellness in mind, the facility provides modern exercise equipment to meet a variety of workout preference. Spa Features : Guests can enjoy one of Flushing’s only indoor pools, followed by a trip to the steam room and dry sauna.

: Guests can enjoy one of Flushing’s only indoor pools, followed by a trip to the steam room and dry sauna. Meeting and Event Spaces : The hotel has over 6,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces. The largest, The Worlds Hall, is just over 5,038 square feet and accommodates up to 500 attendees. The Northern Room, 1,300 square feet, can be divided into three smaller spaces, each hosting 25–30 guests, or up to 120 individuals when combined. Additionally, an outdoor terrace adjacent to the “Westin Club” offers a setting for smaller gatherings.

: The hotel has over 6,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces. The largest, The Worlds Hall, is just over 5,038 square feet and accommodates up to 500 attendees. The Northern Room, 1,300 square feet, can be divided into three smaller spaces, each hosting 25–30 guests, or up to 120 individuals when combined. Additionally, an outdoor terrace adjacent to the “Westin Club” offers a setting for smaller gatherings. Food and Beverage: The Westin Flushing LaGuardia offers Blu Ember, an upscale New American restaurant that will include a 12-seat raw bar, in addition to a main dining room, private dining space, and extensive bar.

The Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport provides guests with easy access to several destinations, including Queens Botanical Garden, Citi Field, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens Zoo, the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, and the Main Street shopping district. The hotel is located only 10 minutes from LaGuardia Airport and steps away from stations serving the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) and the 7 train.

“As we open The Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport today, we’re proud to see such a perfect alignment between the Westin brand and this vibrant location,” said Paul Williamson, general manager. “This new property allows us to seamlessly blend wellness-focused hospitality with the unique character of the neighborhood, creating a distinctive experience for both international travelers and local guests.”