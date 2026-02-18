The Webster Announces Its Debut With Two Upcoming Openings

LONDON—The Webster, a new lifestyle hotel brand, announces its official debut with the opening of The Webster Covent Garden, London, in July 2026, followed by The Webster Times Square, New York, in Winter 2026. The brand blends design, programming, and social spaces to create an immersive urban stay.

From curated libraries and intimate gathering spaces to food and beverage destinations and neighborhood-driven events, each hotel is designed to foster genuine connection—encouraging guests to unplug, explore, and engage with both fellow travelers and the local community.

Each property is tied to the literary and creative heritage of its respective location. In London, The Webster Covent Garden, London will open on Lincoln’s Inn Fields. In New York City, The Webster Times Square, New York takes its name from the Webster Hotel, where Nobel Prize–winning author Gabriel García Márquez stayed with his family in 1961.

“We’re thrilled to introduce The Webster to travelers in both London and New York City,” said Joseph Turano, chief operating officer, The Webster. “Our goal is to create spaces that invite curiosity, spark conversation, and cultivate a true sense of belonging—whether that means lingering over a great meal, discovering a new book, or connecting with strangers who quickly become friends.”

Design & Experience

The Webster’s design philosophy is brought to life by London-based architecture and interior design studio Red Deer, whose approach draws inspiration from the concept of magical realism—layering warmth, texture, and storytelling.

Guestrooms include warm neutral palettes, textured plank flooring, hand-knotted wool rugs, and bespoke light fixtures of brass and alabaster. Curated details, including Marshall speakers, Jacob Jensen phones, classic alarm clocks, and hand-selected books, introduce a tactile touch of nostalgia. Bespoke artwork and custom-patterned drapery further incorporate touches of Magical Realism. Bathrooms include terrazzo flooring, organic ceramic wall tiles in neutral tones, brushed-nickel Kohler fixtures, and softly illuminated mirrors.

Across both properties, flexible public spaces and intimate lounges will provide central gathering places complete with layered lighting. The Webster Covent Garden, London, will offer guests and locals alike an all-day social space in the form of an outdoor lounge that shifts from morning pastries to lunches and evening cocktails.

Food, Beverage & Cultural Programming

Food and beverage offerings are at the center of The Webster experience. In London, the on-property Italian-inspired restaurant and speakeasy, Carmelina’s, will include deep red velvets, a sculptural gold-hammered bar, and live jazz.

A cafe and an aperitivo bar located in the lobby and nearby terrace will transition from morning coffee to late-afternoon spritzes. Meanwhile, downstairs, a late-night Italo-Disco locale, Carla’s List, will offer craft cocktails and dancing.

In New York City, Maison Premiere will introduce a dining and nightlife concept that reflects the brand’s spirit. Complementing The Webster’s culinary offerings will be a curated slate of cultural programming and events—from literary salons and artist residencies to performances and neighborhood collaborations.