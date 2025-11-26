The Washington Inn Announces Upcoming Opening

SANTA FE, New Mexico—Slated to open in early 2026, the Washington Inn is Santa Fe’s first luxury all-suite style hotel. The property will be the city’s first new construction hotel in the Historic District in over a decade and adds 27 units with 44 bedrooms in total.

Located just off Washington Avenue, the Inn is a three-minute walk from the Santa Fe Plaza and steps from a variety of restaurants, galleries, and landmarks.

Designed by local architecture firm, Architecture Alliance, The Washington Inn includes four distinct buildings: a preserved historic building, two newly built structures that honor Territorial architecture, and a newly built casita. Honored throughout are modern Territorial design elements of the 1950s, including stacked stone accents, metal trim and brick coping. Each building is named for a figure who has had a hand in the history of the property—Hughes, McKee, Kruger, and Terrell.

The Washington Inn provides 27 suites, ranging from hotel-style studios to three-bedroom retreats. Aside from the studios, all suites have gourmet kitchens, gas fireplaces, washers, dryers, ensuite bathrooms in every bedroom, and dining and living areas. Design highlights include whitewashed walls and wood flooring, textiles, and artwork. Every space celebrates a blend of art traditions—from folk to modern to Southwestern—like the large custom oil painting of Diablo Canyon by local Santa Fe artist, Lee MacLeod, in the lobby.

Multiple amenities are available to guests including a 24/7 fitness center, conference room, select dog friendly suites, a dog run, communal outdoor fire pits, and complimentary parking.