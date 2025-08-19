The Vietta Hotel Joins Lark’s Management Portfolio

KISSIMMEE, Florida—Lark announced the addition of The Vietta Hotel, set to open September 1, to its portfolio of independent hotels under management.

“We are thrilled to have Lark selected as a partner in managing this truly special property,” said Lark Chief Executive Officer Peter Twachtman. “The Vietta Hotel offers comfort and convenience for travelers of all kinds in Kissimmee. Whether guests are visiting to explore the area’s world-class golf courses, experience Shingle Creek Regional Park, or go to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, The Vietta Hotel’s modern amenities and proximity to it all make it the ideal Kissimmee vacation destination.”

The Vietta Hotel is a lakefront, 82-room boutique property in downtown Kissimmee, less than 30 minutes from Walt Disney World. The property offers an outdoor swimming pool, complimentary breakfast and coffee, high-speed WiFi, smart TVs, and a variety of room formats, including accessible options and adjoining rooms for groups.

Other guest amenities at The Vietta Hotel include outdoor fire pits and lounge space, an outdoor grilling area, and complimentary bike rentals for guests to explore the nearby local bistros, independent coffee shops, bakeries, and shopping destinations. Kayaks are available for guests to explore Lake Cecile, and The Vietta Hotel offers complimentary guided activities, including fishing lessons, sunrise stretching sessions by the lake, and family-friendly activities like scavenger hunts and karaoke nights.

“The Vietta Hotel will bring something really special to Kissimmee — top-tier amenities and guest experiences, a feeling of escape and relaxation, and the convenience of a central location,” said owner Yedidya Blau. “When selecting a management partner to execute our vision, Lark’s track record of warm hospitality and operational excellence made it an easy decision.”