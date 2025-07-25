The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Debuts New Signature Suites

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas unveiled a milestone in its $1.5 billion reinvestment by introducing a new set of Signature Suites.

Elements of the resort’s transformation, including new culinary concepts, reimagined gaming experiences, and entertainment offerings, have been rolling out over the past year. The updated suites showcase a new design perspective for The Strip, brought to life in collaboration with design firms Meyer Davis and Richmond International alongside Wimberly Interiors, the design firm responsible for the new look of the resort’s standard suites.

The Signature Suites are available exclusively by invitation, and they are a celebration of Italian craftsmanship, with Murano glass, walnut timber, and polished plaster details. The Chairman, Presidential, and Penthouse Suites were designed by the Meyer Davis and Richmond International teams.

The collection of Chairman Suites (the largest of the group spanning 8,000 square feet) has layered textures and subtle Italian design highlights. Other elements include Murano glass pendant lighting, onyx stone, and oil-rubbed bronze detailing.

The Presidential and Penthouse Suites have jewel-toned upholstery, Minotti furnishings, and Murano chandeliers, as well as bas relief wall panels, polished plaster finishes, and carved stonework.