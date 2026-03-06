LAS VEGAS, Nevada—The Venetian Resort Las Vegas announced the upcoming debut of the Lusso Lounge, a 10,000-square-foot environment designed for executive gatherings. Opening in the fourth quarter of 2026 on The Venetian Convention Center’s third floor, Lusso Lounge will be an executive lounge and collaborative business environment designed to elevate the meetings and conventions experience.

This debut is a key part of the resort’s $188 million-dollar transformation of its Convention Center, an investment first announced in 2024 to elevate the entire meetings and conventions ecosystem.

“The great innovators and artists of Venice once gathered in grand palazzos to shape the future,” said Tony Yousfi, chief sales officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. “With Lusso Lounge, we’re reimagining that spirit for today’s business leaders. It’s a sophisticated, thoughtfully curated environment that fosters meaningful connections and bold ideas.”

Design Details

Designed by Woogmaster Studio, Lusso Lounge is situated near the main convention floor, and it draws inspiration from 1930s Venetian design. The space includes Italian marble.

Lusso Lounge offers settings fit for various purposes, including a dedicated billiards room and a chef’s kitchen capable of hosting interactive culinary experiences and private dining. Hidden nooks and residential-style settings will be located throughout the space.

Additional features will include: