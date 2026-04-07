NEWPORT, Rhode Island—Marking the latest step in the property’s ongoing restoration, The Vanderbilt, Auberge Collection, a former mansion turned 33-room resort in downtown Newport, announced the completion of the Vanderbilt Room, a transformed event space.

In its most recent multi-year transformation, The Vanderbilt, Auberge Collection, has been reimagined while honoring its architectural heritage. Led by the design collective SWOON, the renovation combines historical references with modern design elements, including saturated color palettes and custom wallpaper. The project also introduced refreshed dining offerings, an enhanced Roof Deck, and social spaces.

The Vanderbilt Room draws inspiration from both Newport’s colonial origins and the Gilded Age, especially the legacy of Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt.

Renovation Details

Designed in collaboration with Herkworks Architecture, led by Daniel Herchenroether, alongside Whetstone Millwork and Blue Point Construction LLC, the project updates the space through architectural detailing that echoes The Vanderbilt mansion. The design utilizes jewel-toned elements, including indigo velvet draperies, burgundy and sage accents, antique brass fixtures, and warm wood finishes. Custom drapery treatments conceal integrated technology. Engineered reclaimed wood flooring, sourced from Kentucky horse farm fencing, is another nod to Vanderbilt’s legacy. Additional design elements include redesigned period-style mantels framing a dual-sided brick fireplace.

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“Our goal has been to thoughtfully evolve The Vanderbilt in a way that honors its history while introducing new layers of relevance and experience,” said Raphael Pazzini, general manager of The Vanderbilt, Auberge Collection. “The Vanderbilt Room is a natural extension of that vision, creating a setting that feels both deeply connected to Newport’s past and highly functional for today’s gatherings.”

With 1,280 square feet of adaptable space, the Vanderbilt Room accommodates seated dinners for up to 50 guests, cocktail receptions for up to 100 guests, and wedding ceremonies for up to 60 guests. Flexible configurations also support board meetings, corporate retreats, rehearsal dinners, and private social events.