The Stoneleigh Hotel Announces Renovation

Brookfield Properties announced that the transformation of The Stoneleigh will debut in spring 2026, and the hotel will join Marriott Bonvoy’s Autograph Collection, a portfolio of more than 330 properties worldwide. The renovation includes reimagined interiors by design studio Fettle and a new culinary program.

Chef Michael White will lead The Stoneleigh’s full culinary and cocktail program, debuting two original dining concepts designed for the property. These venues will deliver experiences that represent Dallas’ culinary scene while reflecting The Stoneleigh’s character.

“The Stoneleigh has always been more than a hotel—it has been a gathering place, a cultural landmark, and a symbol of Dallas’ spirit,” said Shai Zelering, managing partner, global head of hospitality at Brookfield’s Real Estate Group. “This reimagining honors that legacy while introducing fresh, immersive experiences. With Chef Michael White leading the culinary vision, The Stoneleigh will once again be the centerpiece of Uptown.”

The Stoneleigh’s transition to Marriott’s Autograph Collection aligns it with a curated portfolio of properties known for their individuality. With this affiliation, The Stoneleigh will continue to celebrate its local heritage while offering travelers an experience that is authentically Dallas.

The renovated Stoneleigh will include: