The St. Anthony Hotel Announces Upcoming Opening of Esencia

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—Leo Davila and the St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel, announced details regarding Esencia, its new restaurant concept that will open this coming winter. Esencia will include 130 seats, a two-level dining room, craft cocktails, private dining experiences, and more, all located inside the St. Anthony Hotel.

Esencia will reflect the culinary spirit of modern-day San Antonio. The approach blends the flavors and traditions of Spanish, Mexican, and Asian cultures—all rooted in Davila’s Chinese and Mexican heritage. Under Davila’s direction, the menu at Esencia will be a celebration of the state’s culinary landscape, offering Texas beef, wild game, Gulf seafood, and fresh heirloom vegetables.

Esencia’s Menu

The menu will offer specialties such as Carne Asada Frites served with Wagyu ribeye, potato pave, avocado salad, Asian chimichurri and heirloom corn tortillas; a reimagined Arroz con Pollo with cornish hen ballotine, mole amarillo, huitlacoche and squash fried rice, wok fried vegetable medley and miso aioli; a modern interpretation on Beef and Broccoli featuring tartare-style Asian-spiced Wagyu beef and beets, lemongrass aioli, broccoli mole and pickled red onion; as well as the Duck & Flower, an Asian-spiced duck breast with a hibiscus and Texas pecan mole.

Esencia’s beverage program will include a mix of Asian spirits, tequilas and mezcals, Texas whiskeys, beers, and a selection of wines. Cocktails such as the Smoked Old Fashioned, crafted with an exclusive bourbon from Anacacho Coffee & Cantina’s Barrel Program in partnership with Garrison Brothers, will be available, as will the Cherry Blossom Sour with sake, gin, lemon, cherry blossom honey, and egg white. The wine program spotlights four key regions—Texas, the West Coast, Mexico, and select Worldwide producers.

“Esencia is more than a name—it’s a philosophy,” Davila said. “In Spanish, Esencia means ‘essence,’ and our mission is to capture the true essence of San Antonio cuisine. This city has a story to tell, and food is my way of sharing it. Bringing Esencia to life has been a dream come true—every detail, every guest, and every dining experience matters. For too long, San Antonio has been overlooked in the Texas culinary landscape. That changes now. My team and I are proud to be part of a new wave of chefs highlighting the depth, heritage, and creativity that make this city extraordinary—and to help put San Antonio firmly on the ‘new Tejano’ culinary map.”

A Design-Forward Experience

Esencia’s interior design is a reflection of San Antonio’s historical roots and its multifaceted culture, mirroring the restaurant’s culinary philosophy. Spanish influences, from the cantera stone fountain in the center of the restaurant, to wrought-iron detailing and more, can be seen throughout the space.

The space will be decorated with a curated color palette, with shades like terracotta, sage green, various teals, and creamy off-whites, among others. Local artist Regina Moya was commissioned to create sunset clouds on the ceiling. Esencia’s main dining room brings back the original intended design, which mimics the appearance of a Spanish courtyard, with warm lighting and olive trees placed throughout.

Esencia will be a place for casual gatherings and major celebrations alike. The restaurant will offer guests a variety of private dining options, including the Main Room with Spanish decor and a 14 foot mahogany table that seats 14-16; the Shanghai Room with Asian-inspired elements that can accommodate up to 20 guests; and the Mezzanine, which seats 30-40 people with drapes for privacy and access to the balcony patio.

“We are thrilled to unveil Esencia to the public soon,” said St. Anthony General Manager Maria Martinez. “The restaurant is a natural extension of our hotel’s legacy and of San Antonio’s vibrant culinary culture. Esencia is not only an exceptional amenity for our hotel guests, but also a gathering place for our San Antonio community. We can’t wait to open our doors and share it with everyone.”

Local Partners

Esencia’s creation is made possible with the help of several local partners, including Richard Garcia with Reasonable Remodelers, Stan Gluza with Doortex, Alan Petlin Gourmet Floors, Chris Greer with Saylee-Greer Landscape Architecture, artist Regina Moya, and Nicole Pulley with Interior Affairs.