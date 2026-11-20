HEALDSBURG, California—The Selvedge, a SingleThread Inn, opened its doors in Healdsburg, California. The 10-room property, the latest concept from Vertice Hospitality, is set within a restored 1895 Victorian mansion along the Russian River.

The Selvedge draws its design and experiential inspiration from the cooking and farming traditions of England’s Oxfordshire countryside and the Cotswolds. Its all-inclusive bed-and-breakfast experience offers an interpretation of British hospitality, including a traditional English breakfast and afternoon tea, alongside seasonal provisions guided by SingleThread’s culinary sensibility.

Interior design by longtime SingleThread collaborator AvroKO brings together the mansion’s 19th-century detailing and British craft, with an earthy palette that connects the interiors to Sonoma’s regional character. Each guestroom includes a distinct color palette and a mix of custom and antique furnishings, while the art program highlights textile and British artists, often overlapping, alongside a selection of works celebrating the birth of punk rock. The Selvedge’s library will hold a permanent collection for guests, as well as a rotation of rare books and magazines beginning with titles chronicling the design, food, and fashion of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

The property offers house-made pastries and seasonal provisions, local wines and cocktails in The Parlour, and barista-prepared coffee drinks. Saturday afternoon tea offers a further expression of British tradition interpreted through the SingleThread lens, with sweet and savory offerings in place of happy hour. A help-yourself kitchenette offers added comforts, with house-made and locally sourced snacks, curated teas, and a premium Miele coffee system available to guests throughout their stay.

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Inspired by artists, The Selvedge will offer a range of experiences, such as secluded riverfront herb and rose gardens, outdoor spaces, complimentary bicycles, and wellness amenities including a sauna and cold plunge.

“The opening of The Selvedge marks an important milestone for our team and the realization of a concept inspired over several decades by our shared experiences, travels and evolving vision for hospitality,” said Tony Greenberg, owner of The Selvedge. “We set out to create an inn with its own character and sense of place, while remaining true to our belief that the most meaningful hospitality comes from individual attention, authenticity and deep care. We look forward to welcoming guests and sharing this new expression of the SingleThread world.”

Guest operations at The Selvedge are led by longtime SingleThread alumni and husband-and-wife team Brianna Davis, general manager, and Kyle Knox, head chef and innkeeper.

“We’ve spent the past year attending to the details that make a space feel welcoming, from the rituals of the morning to the quieter moments throughout the day,” said Davis. “As we welcome our first guests, we hope The Selvedge feels like a home with a character all its own—a place to settle in, discover a different side of SingleThread and experience Healdsburg at a gentler pace.”

Food & Beverage

The Selvedge’s culinary program brings together the traditions of British hospitality with Sonoma County, drawing on SingleThread Farm’s harvest for daily breakfasts, afternoon tea, evening bites, and provisions throughout the day.

“Alongside Chef Kyle Knox, we wanted to bring together the British traditions that inspired The Selvedge with the ingredients and culinary perspective of SingleThread,” said chef Kyle Connaughton. “We’ve taken inspiration from classic English breakfasts and afternoon tea, pairing familiar preparations with the changing harvest from our farm and the exceptional ingredients available throughout Sonoma County. It’s our own interpretation of these traditions, shaped by the season and the setting.”