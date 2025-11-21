MIAMI, Florida—The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, announced that it will reopen its doors on December 8, 2025, following the completion of a $100 million renovation.

The property’s open-air design includes floor-to-ceiling windows that frame Atlantic views and an island-inspired palette of sun-washed sand tones and natural materials, such as limestone and mangrove wood. The refresh also extends to the resort’s leisure offerings, with expanded water sports programming and enhanced cabana and pool experiences.

Led by Gencom and design studios Hart Howerton, DesignAgency, and Chapi Chapo Design, this project marks the resort’s first comprehensive renewal in nearly twenty-five years.

“For generations, The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami has offered a retreat defined by elegance and effortless luxury—a place where unforgettable memories are made from romantic escapes to family getaways,” said Derek Flint, market general manager. “This next chapter carries that legacy forward—celebrating the art of slowing down, connecting deeply, and finding beauty in every moment between the city’s energy and the timeless rhythm of the sea.”

Design Updates

The lobby has been updated with sculptural lighting and soft textures. A newly installed glass façade reveals views of the Atlantic. As part of the resort’s arrival experience, a reflective fountain terrace extends from the lobby toward the gardens, greeting guests with views of the coastline. These spaces are surrounded by gardens, private cabanas, and terraces.

The resort’s 421 guestrooms and suites include bespoke furnishings, soft textures, and a palette inspired by sea and sand, with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Wellness and Culinary Offerings

The debut of The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Key Biscayne, introduces co-ed relaxation areas, treatment rooms, and an outdoor garden with spaces designed for stillness and reflection. The enhanced fitness center offers curated programming in partnership with Tremble, Miami’s boutique fitness brand.

The resort also reintroduces the Cliff Drysdale Tennis Center, with tennis, pickleball, and padel courts, along with curated retail outposts including 120 Lino, Lilly Pulitzer, Coastal Boutique, Sabbia Fine Jewelry, and The Spa Boutique.

The culinary and cocktail program at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, includes six distinct destinations. Luma, an Italian-inspired restaurant, blends coastal tradition with modern elegance, while Paralía’s menu combines Greek and Turkish influences while highlighting Florida’s local seafood and produce. Rum Bar elevates the sophisticated lobby lounge experience. Dune Beach Bar transforms from a sunlit destination by day to a seaside gathering spot at night. Stefano’s, serving artisanal wood-fired pizzas, provides poolside dining, while Scoop invites guests of all ages to enjoy nostalgic sweetness. The resort will also include Pura Vida Miami, a local favorite with a menu of nutritious dishes, and Bissinger’s Handcrafted Chocolatier.