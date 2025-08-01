SCOTTSDALE, Arizona—The REMI Scottsdale, Autograph Collection, highlighted its four food and beverage destinations following its recent opening. Alliance Hospitality Group led the curation with assistance from Riot Hospitality Group.

The REMI provides guests with elevated dining and bespoke beverage offerings. From Kauboi, a Japanese Steakhouse, to Allegra, which serves late-night robata, boozy milkshakes, and brunch, The REMI’s food and beverage program brings all-day appeal.

“These outlets are destination-worthy locations with their own pulse,” said Beth Brainard, general manager of The REMI Scottsdale. “We created experiences that feel spontaneous but intentional, luxurious but playful. This is dining that captures the spirit of Scottsdale in a fresh way.”

Inside The REMI Scottsdale’s Dining Collection:

F/Sixteen

Inspired by the spirit of the F-16 fighter jet, the restaurant delivers a new take on the classic American diner by reimagining nostalgic roadside comfort through a modern lens, all within an aviation-inspired aesthetic.

F/Sixteen’s menu ranges from sunrise Churro Pancakes and Honey Butter Fried Chicken & Waffles to late-night smash burgers, boozy shakes, and cocktails like the Peanut Butter & Jelly Old Fashioned. Design details include bold neon accents and retro‑inspired finishes.

Kauboi

Kauboi is a Japanese Steakhouse with live-fire cooking and a Southwestern twist. The restaurant has a custom-built, dual-format robata and grill suite—one side dedicated to traditional yakitori, the other to Santa Maria-style steaks. Signature dishes include the Smoking Bluefin Tuna tartlet served tableside in a steaming donabe pot, or the 40-oz. Mishima Tomahawk Ribeye, flamed and carved in front of guests. The menu encourages sharing and discovery and offers sushi, scratch-made small plates, and wood-fired entrées.

The textural interior of leather, wood, and stone contrasts with the kitchen. Outside, a terrace with cabanas faces the open grill. The cocktail program offers signatures like the Shishito Sour and Miso Mango Boulevardier, joining a list of zero-proof options.

Kauboi Terrace

With 9,575 square feet, the Kauboi Terrace combines the energy of the restaurant with an open‑air setting. Private cabanas, a dedicated bar, and a two‑sided fireplace are framed by trellises and layered greenery.

Allegra Rooftop Pool & Bar

Located atop The REMI, Allegra combines Moroccan-inspired design with the high-desert style. The menu offers dishes like Harissa Shrimp Ceviche and the Allegra Mezze spread, alongside a number of cocktails, such as the Sunkissed Siren with coconut cream and cucumber or the signature One Piece served in a custom-branded Thai coconut.

The Lobby Bar

The Lobby Bar is an all-day gathering spot that shifts from morning espresso to evening espresso martinis. It also provides exclusive backstage access to Maya Day + Night just steps from the lobby.