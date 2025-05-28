The Plasencia Group Facilitates Sale of Hilton Houston Westchase

HOUSTON, Texas—The Plasencia Group announced that it has facilitated the sale of the 297-key Hilton Houston Westchase. Located on Westheimer Road, the main thoroughfare through the heart of the Westchase District, the hotel is near one of the city’s top commercial submarkets, especially within the tech and energy spaces. The transaction was orchestrated by a team led by Senior Managing Director Robert Wiemer.

The hotel has been at the forefront of a lodging renaissance in the Houston market, which led the nation’s Top 25 markets in RevPAR growth in 2024. Since opening in 1980, the Hilton has established itself as a top performer in the area. At 297 keys and with 12,578 square feet of meeting space, including a nearly 5,000-square-foot ballroom, the property is equipped to capture the range of local lodging demand.

Senior Managing Director Robert Wiemer remarked, “The Hilton is an irreplaceable asset within the local lodging marketplace and will be well-served by the continued strength of the Houston market and Westchase submarket.”