NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana—The Plasencia Group announced that it has facilitated the sale of Le Pavillon New Orleans, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. The adjacent lot at the corner of Poydras and Carroll Streets was also included in the sale. The property was acquired by a group led by Robert J. Guidry, along with Guidry Land Partners and Orlando businessman David Bansmer. For The Plasencia Group, Senior Managing Director Robert Wiemer and Managing Director John Plasencia led the transaction.

“This acquisition continues to show our belief in the strength of the New Orleans hospitality market, as our hotel portfolio in the city is now nearing 1,000 rooms,” said Guidry. “New Orleans offers an unrivaled appeal to visitors across the demand spectrum, from convention-goers to business travelers to vacationers.”

The 226-key hotel originally opened in 1907 and was affiliated with Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio in 2024 after completing an extensive renovation. Le Pavillon benefits from a strategic location on Poydras Street, New Orleans’ prime corporate corridor, and proximity to all the city’s lodging demand generators.

“Le Pavillon has been an iconic fixture of New Orleans’ world-famous hospitality landscape for more than a century, and it is fitting that it has returned to local ownership,” commented Wiemer.

Advertisement

“We appreciate the trust our institutional client placed in us to guide the sale of this New Orleans landmark, and we look forward to the property’s continued success under its new owner,” Plasencia added.