LOS ANGELES, California—The Peninsula Beverly Hills debuted a design of its 195 guestrooms and rooftop. The hotel partnered with interior design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates for the project.

“As we look ahead to celebrating the hotel’s 35th anniversary of providing exceptional hospitality in 2026, this refurbishment involves more than introducing modern updates,” said Managing Director Offer Nissenbaum. “It’s a continuation of a legacy and an embodiment of the care and artistry that have defined The Peninsula Beverly Hills since its inception.”

The refurbishment includes new fabrics and color palettes with soft pinks, powder blues, and muted greens. The hotel refreshed each room’s furnishings with new desks, marble quartz surfaces, and French-inspired upholstery, as well as Bergère-style lounge chairs and canapés.

The Peninsula Beverly Hills also adjusted every room’s layout to maximize natural light and improve flow. Accent pieces such as porcelain vases, gold-framed mirrors, and metallic sconces were added to the rooms as well. Some of the hotel’s original interiors, from Rose Aurora marble vanities hand-selected in Portugal to artwork by Hampton Hall, were retained. Additionally, the hotel’s drapery was reproduced by the original manufacturers to maintain the patterns.

Advertisement

The hotel’s rooftop was updated with new, expanded luxury cabanas and additional lounge chairs. Each of the 10 cabanas is outfitted with amenities such as a 50” high-definition television, a Bluetooth sound system, and personalized all-day dining service.