The Nickel Hotel Officially Opens on Charleston’s King Street 

Charleston, South Carolina—Method Co. announced the official opening of its latest project, The Nickel Hotel. Situated on Charleston’s King Street in partnership with Morris Adjmi Architects and real estate firm Capital Square, the 50-room hotel introduces a guest experience that includes an interior courtyard, a library, private event space and listening room, a guest-only cocktail bar, and a soon-to-open rooftop lounge that will be open to the public.

Following the success of its sister property, The Pinch, The Nickel Hotel is a new modern boutique in Charleston’s up-and-coming Cannonborough neighborhood. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects in collaboration with Method Co.’s in-house design team, Method Studios, The Nickel Hotel blends Charleston’s design traditions with contemporary influences and borrows from the city’s historic architecture and ironwork.

“The Nickel Hotel is located in the Cannonborough neighborhood, which is filled with great restaurants, cool coffee shops, and independent stores,” says Randall Cook, chief executive officer of Method Co. “It’s exciting to be in the center of this area with so many creatives and young people, both locals and visitors alike.”

The lobby, situated directly on King Street, is a layered, contemporary interpretation of a Southern townhome’s interiors, including a hand-clipped European marble mosaic entry sign, honed gray and white checkerboard honed marble floor, and hand-painted porcelain plaster on the walls and ceiling, while a large antique French tapestry hangs in the lobby.

The courtyard serves as the property’s living room where guests can congregate and includes three stories of wrought iron balconies, a palette of earthy terra cottas, a wood-burning fireplace, and a two-tiered fountain at its center. Overlooking the courtyard on the third floor is The Parlour, a private event space and listening room complete with a selection of vinyl. The space includes a private balcony for either informal gatherings or work meetings.

The Nickel also has multiple food and beverage venues, such as Bar Daniel, a private guest lounge on the second floor, named after Daniel Cannon, a carpenter who founded the Cannonborough neighborhood. Serving guests throughout the day, the lounge transitions from a quiet place for espresso to a space for late-night cocktails. Meanwhile, Rosemary Rose, a rooftop lounge and bar, will be open to the public beginning in late June. Rosemary Rose will offer light bites and a selection of cocktails in an outdoor space furnished with hacienda-style wrought iron lounge furniture and zellige tile tables made by Moroccan artisans, while an arched bar anchors the interior, complemented by dining and lounge seating with custom-designed banquettes and windows.

Each guestroom and suite provides a full-size kitchen with built-in Bosch appliances, aged bronze cabinet hardware, and honed marble countertops, in addition to a dining space, lounge area, and LG washer and dryer. Method Studios custom-designed furniture for the rooms, including the beds, sofas, media credenzas, armoires, and nightstands, while additional design highlights include Gubi coffee tables, herringbone oak flooring, House of Hackney wallpaper, and Nordic Knot Scandinavian rugs. Guests can choose their preferred view, either of the courtyard or King Street, with many rooms offering private balconies.