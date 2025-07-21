Guests today are arriving with expectations that extend far beyond a comfortable room. They expect to check in from their phone, stream in 4K, and adjust lighting, temperature, or room service requests with a quick tap. And, of course, guests desire fast, reliable WiFi everywhere—from the lobby to the rooftop.

But as hotels pursue innovation, the most transformative upgrade isn’t always visible. It’s not the app, the tablet, or the digital concierge. Rather, it is the network infrastructure that connects them all. And increasingly, that infrastructure is shifting to a fiber-based optical local area network (LAN), a move that addresses the evolving demands of modern connectivity, particularly with advancements such as WiFi 7.

New WiFi Requires a New Wired Backbone

Many hospitality brands are already planning or deploying WiFi 7, the latest generation of wireless technology. WiFi 7 upgrades speed, responsiveness, and device density, which is ideal for high-traffic environments like hotels and convention centers. But with those benefits come new demands on the wired LAN.

To function properly, WiFi 7 access points need multi-gigabit backhaul, low-latency, high-availability connections. Most legacy copper-based LANs weren’t built for this. Supporting WiFi 7 with traditional architecture would mean replacing numerous switches and bundles of Category (CAT) cabling. This process is expensive, disruptive, and not energy-efficient. Even after such an upgrade, hotels may face another overhaul in just five to seven years to meet growing performance expectations. Instead of repeating this cycle, now is the time for hospitality operators to adopt an infrastructure that delivers future-proof performance while saving energy and cost.

That’s where Optical LAN comes in.

What is Optical LAN?

Optical LAN uses fiber optic cabling and centralized switching to replace the traditional LAN model. Fiber is the fastest, most energy-efficient, and future-ready technology, now established as the backbone of the telecommunications industry. It offers bandwidth, ultra-low latency, simplified architecture, and lower power consumption than any other alternative.

Fiber’s physical advantages of longer reach and smaller size cabling make it suited to hotels and resorts, where connectivity is needed across large, multi-floor, and multi-building environments.

Built for Hospitality

Optical LAN delivers a range of business and operational benefits that align with the needs of hotel owners, operators, and brand managers.

1. Seamless guest experiences

Optical LAN supports up to 25Gbps speeds today and is ready for 50Gbps and 100Gbps in the years to come, providing hotels with a future-proof network to connect WiFi access points, TV, smart room systems, mobile apps, and guest devices, and it will deliver a new generation of services yet to come. The network keeps pace with guest expectations and service evolution, enabling personalization, convenience, and service that drives loyalty.

2. Space and cost savings

Optical LAN uses up to 70 percent less cabling than traditional CAT-based networks and eliminates the need for switch rooms on every floor. That space can be repurposed with amenities or revenue-generating services. With fewer active components, hotels benefit from up to 50percent lower total cost of ownership over the five-year network’s lifecycle.

3. Sustainability and efficiency

Optical LAN consumes up to 40 percent less power than copper-based alternatives, helping hotels meet energy efficiency and ESG goals. With a projected lifespan of more than 50 years, fiber also reduces refresh cycles and waste, making it a smart, long-term investment.

4. Simplified network

Centralized architecture and passive technology mean simpler management and a more reliable network. It is also a solution for heritage or space-constrained properties, where drilling for cabling or creating new switch rooms is impractical. The fiber used in Optical LAN is thinner and more flexible than copper cabling and can often be installed using existing pathways, with minimal visual or structural impact.

5. Built-in scalability

Whether opening a new wing or retrofitting a property, hospitality operators can extend Optical LAN easily without the need for extra switches, because Optical LAN supports a 30km reach. This is especially valuable for hotel chains seeking consistency across locations and fast onboarding of new properties.

The Network as Strategic Infrastructure

Optical LAN is already deployed by hundreds of hotels, resorts, and large venues worldwide. It is not only meeting today’s requirements: it is also building the foundation for what’s next.

So, before investing in the next app or in-room innovation, hospitality leaders should consider whether their network is ready to support it.