SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS—The Monarch San Antonio shared the first details of its culinary program, led by Executive Chef Jae H. Lee. Lee will oversee all food and beverage operations across the property’s three dining destinations: Oak & Amber, Aleteo, and The Nectarie Café. The property is set to open on March 3.

Lee brings more than two decades of experience to the role. His background includes Daniel, the Dining Room at The Met, The Standard Hotel, Little Park, and White Street. After relocating to Texas in 2019, Lee joined the opening team at Austin Proper Hotel before serving as chef at The Joule in Dallas.

“Each restaurant has its own identity, but they’re connected by a shared foundation,” said Lee. “Technique, consistency, and respect for the fundamentals and the ingredients are what allow creativity to happen. This program is about creating places people want to return to—whether they’re staying at the hotel or living down the street. I’m inspired by San Antonio, especially at a moment when the city’s culinary scene is earning national attention. It’s where deep-rooted traditions, ambitious chefs, and a growing appreciation for global technique are shaping one of the most dynamic food cultures in Texas.”

The Monarch’s culinary philosophy emphasizes premium meats and seafood and market-driven sourcing, with French influence woven throughout. The three venues are designed to transition from morning to night, offering experiences that reflect both the rhythm of the hotel and the energy of downtown San Antonio.

Oak & Amber

Located just off the lobby, Oak & Amber is the hotel’s signature restaurant, which includes a mesquite-and-oak hearth where chefs cook over Texas post oak and pecan wood. The dinner-focused menu draws inspiration from Texas ranchers, Gulf waters, and regional orchards, Offerings include Sea Urchin with shiso, smoked roe, and whiskey barrel-aged shoyu; Lobster Thermidor with béchamel, mustard, and Gruyère; and a steak program, including a Prime Rib Trolley with 28-day dry-aged Texas beef ribeye, carved tableside and finished with Cabernet jus and horseradish. An extensive raw bar offers East Coast oysters, clams, scallops, and shrimp, alongside formal caviar service and a wine program with more than 300 labels.

Aleteo

Aleteo is a rooftop restaurant and bar that draws inspiration from Yucatán cuisine. The menu pairs vibrant flavors with mezcal-focused cocktails. Offerings include Octopus Maya with bone marrow, salsa macha, and wild greens; Beef Rib Mole with grilled allium and salsa verde; Suckling Pig Lechon Asado with yuca fries and cilantro-cumin rice; and Dry-Aged Crescent Farms Duck, with a breast dry-aged in-house for seven days with confit leg. A “Raw and Cured” section of the menu includes aguachiles, ceviches, and tartares, while a selection of more than half a dozen house-made salsas highlights the restaurant’s focus on balance and heat. Aleteo’s tortilla program includes imported corn ground in-house on volcanic stone, with tortillas made fresh to order using traditional techniques.

The Nectarie Café

The Nectarie Café is French-influenced bistro serving breakfast and lunch. The café offers La Colombe coffee and Rare Tea Co. single-origin loose-leaf teas, alongside a pastry program with German and Texan nods, including Nutella Cruffin, Almond Croissant, Franzbrötchen, and Smoked Jalapeño & Cheddar Kolache.

The full-service menu includes Beef Skirt Steak Frites with peppercorn sauce, house-cut frites and herbed aioli; Chicken Paillard à la Française with lemon caper sauce, parsley, rocket and fromage blanc; and Salade Nicoise with seared Big Eye Tuna, haricot vert, confit potato, tomato and egg. A take-out window serves park visitors and downtown locals.

The Lobby Bar

The Lobby Bar includes an open layout and custom waterfall lighting. Offerings range from a Caviar Happy Hour alongside crafted cocktails to a curated Raw Bar, a handcrafted Signature Burger with brisket and dry-aged beef tallow served on a sesame gruyere bun, and the bar-exclusive French Dip Sandwich, served on house-baked bread with shaved prime beef ribeye, creamy horseradish, au jus, and rosemary beef tallow fries.