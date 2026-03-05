The Monarch San Antonio, Curio Collection by Hilton, Opens

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—The Monarch San Antonio opened in the reimagined Hemisfair District. The $185 million property is owned and operated by Zachry Hospitality and is part of Curio Collection by Hilton. Located steps from the River Walk and the Alamo, The Monarch places guests near popular San Antonio attractions.

Statements From Leadership

“We’re proud to introduce The Monarch as a hotel that reflects the Zachry family’s longstanding connection to San Antonio and their belief in its future,” said Rick Slutter, managing director of Zachry Hospitality. “This site carries deep significance for the family, and we approached it with a sense of responsibility to honor what has stood here before while contributing something lasting to the city’s next chapter. The Monarch is an investment in downtown’s continued evolution and a place designed for how people want to gather, stay, and experience San Antonio today.”

“As we near 200 hotels worldwide, Curio Collection is continuing to expand its footprint and offering guests the one-of-a-kind stays they crave in destinations worth exploring,” said Brooke Thomas, brand leader, Curio Collection by Hilton. “The Monarch builds upon that momentum with its unforgettable design ethos, world-class dining, and elevated offerings that are a core part of the Curio Collection experience.”

Property Details

Designed by San Antonio-based Overland Partners, with interiors by The Gettys Group and KBAA, the hotel draws inspiration from the monarch butterflies that migrate through the region each year. Sculptural forms and open-air spaces reflect metamorphosis, with each floor representing a stage in the butterfly’s journey from emergence to flight. Furnishings are influenced by the movement of nature and a curated program of regionally sourced art, textiles, and ceramics reinforce the concept throughout.

Advertisement

High arches lead into a lobby with vertical wood ribbons that rise across the ceilings. Layered textures and waterfall lighting create a sense of motion, along with a floating staircase and sculptural details. Public spaces include lounge-like nooks with larger social areas designed for gathering.

The hotel has 200 guestrooms, including 28 suites. Overlooking the adjacent park, the accommodations include SFERRA Italian linens and blackout curtains for uninterrupted sleep, ergonomic workspaces, Platinum Vertuo Nespresso coffee machines, and integrated technology with interactive tablets. Bathrooms have an earth-toned palette, along with Texas-based Niven Morgan products.

Food & Beverage

The culinary program at The Monarch is led by Executive Chef Jae H. Lee. The hotel’s three chef-driven destinations offer distinct identities:

Oak & Amber: Located just off the lobby, the hotel’s signature restaurant has a mesquite-and-oak hearth where chefs cook over Texas post oak and pecan wood. The dinner-focused menu draws inspiration from Texas ranchers, Gulf waters, and regional orchards. Offerings include a seafood and steak program, including a Prime Rib Trolley with 28-day dry-aged Texas beef ribeye, carved tableside. An extensive raw bar highlights fresh East Coast selections, alongside formal caviar service and a wine program with more than 300 labels. The space has light, neutral tones and curved architectural details.

Aleteo: Rising 17 stories above downtown, Aleteo is a rooftop restaurant and bar drawing inspiration from Yucatán cuisine. Offerings include mezcal-focused cocktails and a “Raw and Cured” section with aguachiles, ceviches, and tartares. Aleteo serves a selection of more than a dozen house-made salsas, while the tortilla program includes imported corn ground in-house on volcanic stone and made fresh to order using traditional techniques.

The Nectarie Café: The light-filled, French-influenced bistro serves breakfast and lunch. The café offers La Colombe coffee and Rare Tea Co. single-origin loose-leaf teas, alongside a pastry program. The full-service menu centers on classic Parisian dishes while a take-out window serves park visitors and downtown locals.

Wellness and Meeting Spaces

Wellness offerings center around a full-service spa with four treatment rooms and a range of services, including massages, facials, hydrothermal experiences, and couples’ treatments. Guests also have access to infrared sauna sessions, IV vitamin drips, and cold plunges. The adjacent 550-square-foot fitness studio provides Reaxing neuroactive training equipment for mindful movement, strength, and cardio, while the third-floor pool deck, including cabanas, is available as well.

For gatherings, the hotel has 15,000 square feet of versatile event space, including eight distinctive venues and the 5,000-square-foot Meridian Ballroom.