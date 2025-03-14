The Mining Exchange Hotel to Open Oro in Spring 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado—The Mining Exchange Hotel, a reimagined boutique hotel in downtown Colorado Springs, announced plans for Oro, opening in spring 2025. The new dining concept will feature the artistry of Italian cooking while paying homage to Colorado’s heritage.

Chef Aaron Barnett will develop the restaurant’s menu, which was conceptualized by Giant Squid Ink. Under his guidance, Oro will deliver an ingredient-driven menu that blends tradition and innovation.

“At Oro, we’re bringing traditional Italian techniques to life with high-quality ingredients found right here in Colorado,” said Barnett. “By bringing a fresh perspective to iconic flavors, we’ve created dishes that are refined and inviting—perfect for weeknight dinners, special occasions, and everything in between.”

Part of Oro’s culinary experience will be a light approach to Italian cuisine. The menu will be created with a focus on local ingredients, incorporating regional specialties such as Colorado-raised lamb and bison alongside in-state produce. Pastas and meats will form the foundation of an approachable menu. Guests can starters such as bison carpaccio with parmigiano Reggiano and Calabrian chili oil or a scallop crostini with lemon, chili butter, and basil. Rigatoni bolognese and cacio e pepe will be included on the menu. Beyond traditional pasta dishes, entrées such as roasted bronzino with salsa verde and the 20-ounce bistecca Colorado will balance rustic flavors with updated execution.

Joel Gunderson will curate a beverage lineup that will complement the menu. The restaurant’s wine list will offer options through Italy’s diverse wine regions. A cocktail menu will include a negroni and spritz, alongside creations that blend classic drinks with a Colorado vibe.

Managed by Practice Hospitality, the Mining Exchange Hotel continues to expand its offerings to create an updated guest experience. Much like the hotel itself, Oro will have warm interiors and golden light. As a dining destination designed for both guests and locals, Oro is an extension of the hotel’s vision to create spaces where people gather, connect, and experience what the region has to offer.

“Oro’s arrival marks an important milestone in the continued evolution of the Mining Exchange Hotel,” said Klaudio Simic, president, Practice Hospitality. “The restaurant joins the hotel’s diverse collection of food and beverage venues, complementing the beloved Golden Hour, our high-craft indoor-outdoor bar and courtyard, and BLK MGK, the hotel’s specialty coffee bar.”