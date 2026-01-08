The Milo, Hotel by the Sea, Completes Renovation and Rebrand

SANTA BARBARA, California—The Milo, Hotel by the Sea (The Milo), formerly Hotel Milo, announced the completion of a multi-million-dollar renovation and rebrand. The project included a reimagination of all 121 guestrooms, upgraded outdoor gathering spaces, and a refreshed brand identity.

The Milo’s new identity honors the hotel’s past while presenting a new vision for its future. Situated on the former site of the 400-room Potter Hotel, the property was reintroduced as Hotel Milo in 2014, named for the original hotelier, Milo Potter. As part of its rebranding, The Milo introduces a new logo inspired by classic coastal typography, a refined visual identity, and a newly launched website. The updated name and tagline, Hotel by the Sea, reinforce the hotel’s oceanfront location.

“This thoughtful and extensive transformation represents a notable elevation of the guest experience,” said Tanner Turner, general manager of The Milo, Hotel by the Sea. “It delivers a more refined, elegantly appointed, and experience-rich stay that reflects the true value of our oceanfront location as well as Santa Barbara’s coastal lifestyle.”

Renovation Details

Reimagined guestrooms, designed by Santa Monica-based DESIGN360unlimited, honor Santa Barbara’s history while delivering a more upscale, residential-style experience. Custom furnishings, natural wood flooring, and rattan and gold accents are paired with a palette of blues, cream, and oak, while additional touches include blush pink glass lamps. The rooms have also been updated with a series of three bespoke wallcovering designs with herons, inspired by the native birds found along Santa Barbara’s shoreline and the Potter Zoo, once located on the site.

Newly upgraded outdoor spaces include courtyards, seating areas, a Tiny Library, and a Discovery Cabinet. Guests can borrow a book or grab sketchpads, binoculars, bird guides, and trail maps.

The Milo also offers a range of amenities, including two swimming pools and a hot tub; complimentary beach gear and beach cruisers; free 24/7 access to Key2Fitness, a full-service gym; fire pits; and adjacent Chad’s café.