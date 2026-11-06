The Kessler Collection Debuts Grand Bohemian Casa Monica

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida—The Kessler Collection introduced the reimagined Casa Monica Resort & Spa under its new name, Grand Bohemian Casa Monica, St. Augustine, marking a new chapter for the 137-room hotel. The property is welcoming guests following a renovation that honors its Spanish and Moorish Revival architecture.

The hotel was originally built in 1888 by Boston architect Franklin W. Smith. Railroad pioneer and Standard Oil co-founder Henry Flagler later acquired the property and renamed it the Cordova Hotel. After falling into disrepair during the Great Depression, the building served as a county courthouse for decades before Kessler Collection Chairman and CEO Richard C. Kessler restored the property in the 1990s and revived its original Casa Monica name.

“Casa Monica’s extraordinary history and architecture were our starting point. We saw an opportunity to honor that legacy while breathing new life into this beloved hotel as a Grand Bohemian, creating a more immersive experience through art, design, music and cuisine. Our guests want more than a beautiful room. They want luxury, discovery and a genuine connection to the destination, and that’s what guided this transformation,” said Mark Kessler, president and chief operating officer of The Kessler Collection.

Project Details

The reimagining preserves the architectural heritage of Casa Monica while introducing an updated interpretation of its Moorish influences. Led by Kessler Collection Design Studio Creative Director, Diana Kessler, and the company’s in-house design team, the refreshed room interiors draw inspiration from the architecture and artistry of Morocco and Southern Spain.

Advertisement

The renovation builds on the design team’s recent refresh of the public spaces, which introduced handcrafted Moroccan tile, lighting and woodwork sourced directly from Morocco, alongside custom gold-leaf artistry by Sarah Pelfrey and Tina Davis.

“Casa Monica’s architecture carries such a strong sense of history, and inside we wanted to create an artistic, sophisticated Grand Bohemian world filled with bold colors, thoughtful details and unexpected artwork. We want guests to become curious about the architecture, art, and materials around them. It should feel elevated and beautiful, but never predictable, with something more to uncover,” said Diana Kessler, creative director of The Kessler Collection.

Soltana Pool Lounge

The project introduced the Soltana Pool Lounge, a reimagined retreat, and the space includes an entirely new poolside bar. The menu at Soltana Pool Lounge is inspired by the atmosphere of the refreshed space, blending Mediterranean flavors with Florida ingredients. Guests can choose from shareable bites and meals, with offerings including Moroccan Hummus with roasted garlic and lemon, served with crudité vegetables and pita, and Florida Fish Tacos, available grilled or crispy and topped with chipotle crema, mango pico, cabbage, cilantro, and lime. The cocktail program draws inspiration from Southern Spain and Moroccan beach clubs, bringing Moorish flavors such as mint and citrus poolside in signature drinks like the Marrakesh Limonana and Mandarin Mirage.

The adjoining Soltana Pavilion is fit for hosting weddings, celebrations, and special events, while the newly rebranded The Spa at Grand Bohemian offers personalized treatments and restorative rituals inspired by the brand’s signature expression of artistry.

Location

Grand Bohemian Casa Monica puts guests within walking distance of some of the city’s popular landmarks, including the Lightner Museum, Flagler College, and Castillo de San Marcos, as well as the waterfront, shops, and galleries. Guests can explore the city’s history through local tours.