The Kessler Collection and Highgate Form Strategic Alliance

ORLANDO, Florida—The Kessler Collection announced a strategic alliance with Highgate. Through the collaboration, the two companies are forming a new luxury and lifestyle hotel management platform.

Highgate manages a portfolio of hotels globally. Under this alliance, Highgate will assume management of several of Kessler’s hotels in the United States, including:

The Casa Monica Resort & Spa in St. Augustine, Florida

The JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District

The Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville

Kessler’s property-level employees and key corporate leaders will transition to Highgate’s new Kessler Hospitality division. Together, they will continue to curate spaces.

“Our mission has always been to create inspired guest experiences rooted in artistry, individuality, and purpose,” said Mark Kessler, president, The Kessler Collection. “When we looked for a partner to help us take the Grand Bohemian brand into its next chapter, Highgate stood out. Their operational discipline, deep revenue expertise, and ability to leverage technology to improve oversight and profitability made them the clear choice to complement our creative vision and expand our portfolio.”

“This alliance brings together two industry leaders with a shared vision for creativity, excellence, and growth,” said Richard Russo, principal, Highgate. “By combining Kessler’s creativity and design-forward sensibility with Highgate’s investment acumen and operational expertise, we’re creating meaningful long-term value for these exceptional assets and setting a new standard for performance in the luxury and lifestyle space. We’re proud to welcome many talented Kessler team members to Highgate—their vision and ingenuity further strengthen our platform and reinforce Highgate’s ability to lead in this important area of hospitality.”

Russo continued, “White-label management is often described as a customized approach, yet what’s frequently delivered feels standardized. At Highgate, we take a fundamentally different view. We build tailored platform solutions with partners like Kessler that align with each organization’s unique objectives and amplify their strengths, unlocking enduring value. We look forward to our association with Kessler and to forging new alliances with like-minded organizations that share our vision for innovation, empowering us to continually evolve our platform, drive best-in-class results, and shape the future of hospitality.”