The Inn at Sundance Mountain Resort Opens

SUNDANCE, Utah—Sundance Mountain Resort announced the official opening of the Inn at Sundance Mountain Resort, its new ski-in/ski-out hotel. The new-build 63-room Inn is situated at the base of the Outlaw Express lift. The inn, built by BSA Architects, comprises two wings connected by a footbridge spanning the North Fork Provo River.

Design Details

Conceived by Fettle Design, the Inn’s interior design draws inspiration from its environment. Nods to both the heritage of the Native inhabitants and the Scottish settlers, as well as the 1970s, can be seen throughout the property. In an evolution of its original architectural language, founder Robert Redford’s design principles remain at the core of the property: respecting the natural topography, ensuring that no construction rises above the tree line, and preserving sightlines to the Mount Timpanogos.

The reception area includes a tartan-clad desk and stone fireplace. The space also has reclaimed timber flooring, rustic ceiling beams, and leather stitch details, along with a mix of custom-designed furniture, light fixtures, and curated vintage pieces. Guestrooms continue this theme, offering stream, ridgeline, and mountain views. Ranging from king rooms to one-bedroom suites, all rooms include ultrasuede-clad walls, patterned daybeds, and windows framing the alpine views. Wellness-oriented comforts, from calming lighting design to all-cotton Rivolta bedding and linens, were curated by the resort’s PhD sleep expert.

Public Spaces

Gathering spaces include the Living Room, a residential-inspired lounge area offering communal and private dining areas, a wood-burning fireplace, and a concentric tree-ring ceiling mural by local artist Izzi Ballstaudt. The Living Room offers a European breakfast each morning, and “alpine tapas” and cocktails in the afternoon and evening. Small plates include Trout Rillettes, Jamon Beurre Sandwiches, Bison Chili, and Baked Spaetzle. A wraparound deck offers indoor and outdoor lounging. The Inn also offers a range of amenities, including a Ski Valet and Boot Room available exclusively to overnight guests.

Art Showcase

The Inn also includes a gallery space with rotating exhibitions by local and international artists. The inaugural exhibition, Watercolour Diaries from the Green River, includes the work of British artist Tony Foster. The property also offers access to the Inn’s Cabinet of Curiosities, a collection of pieces of memorabilia that are rooted in Redford’s life, work, and inspirations.

“For more than fifty years, Sundance Mountain Resort has been guided by Robert Redford’s vision to balance development with preservation,” said Chad Linebaugh, president and general manager of Sundance Mountain Resort. “With the opening of the Inn, we’re honoring that legacy and protecting the character and spirit of this extraordinary place. We’re delighted to invite visitors to the Inn to become part of the Sundance story, past and present.”