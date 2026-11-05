Industry NewsThe Indigo Road Hospitality Group Adds The Central Station Hotel to Its...
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The Indigo Road Hospitality Group Adds The Central Station Hotel to Its Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
The Central Station Hotel
Photo Credit: The Indigo Road Hospitality Group

MEMPHIS, Tennessee—The Indigo Road Hospitality Group announced a new partnership in Memphis, Tennessee, assuming operations and management of The Central Station Hotel. As The Central Station Hotel moves forward, The Indigo Road will lead development of a new brand for the hotel alongside an expanded collection of food and beverage offerings set to debut in 2027.

The Central Station Hotel will undergo a transformation under The Indigo Road’s leadership. The project will include the arrival of Oak Steakhouse, The Indigo Road’s steakhouse concept.

“Oak Steakhouse was the very first concept we opened at The Indigo Road, so bringing it to Memphis makes this next chapter especially meaningful,” says Steve Palmer, founder and chief vision officer of The Indigo Road. “I’ve really fallen in love with Memphis and its rich cultural history, and I am incredibly excited about the long-term potential we see for The Central Station Hotel. We believe a hotel should truly be part of the fabric of its community, so our goal is not only to welcome visitors, but to engage locals in a meaningful way.”

Additional Details

The Indigo Road also plans to develop a private membership club within the hotel. On the ground floor of the hotel, a new neighborhood coffee bar will also offer house-made pastries and light daytime fare. Eight & Sand, the hotel’s cocktail bar and lounge, will remain open with refreshed musical programming.

Other partners in the project include Staley Cates, Kevin McEniry, Bill Rhodes, and Henry Turley.

“We are thrilled and fortunate to partner with The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, one of the most elite operators in the country,” says Staley Cates, Managing Partner of the ownership group. “Our investor group is focused on investing in a downtown we already love, on further elevating our restaurant scene, and on boosting music, both for locals and tourists.”

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