MIAMI, Florida—The Hospitality Show brought together thousands of hotel owners, operators, suppliers, and other industry professionals to the Miami Beach Convention Center November 2–4 for three days of meetings and discussions about the business of running hotels.

Attendance among hotel owners and operators with purchasing authority increased 48 percent year over year, while exhibitor and sponsor participation grew 10 percent. Onsite registrations also increased 39 percent. The results followed a more targeted approach to buyer recruitment, with an emphasis on attracting hotel decision-makers with purchasing authority.

Produced by Forge (formerly Questex) and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), the show welcomed approximately two qualified buyers for every exhibitor and achieved a 103 percent increase in sponsorship revenue over 2025.

Feedback from previous events helped shape this year’s approach. Exhibitors and sponsors wanted more opportunities to meet prospective customers, so organizers placed greater emphasis on recruiting owners, operators and executives responsible for purchasing decisions across hotel properties. The goal was to create more meaningful business connections, giving buyers access to solutions for their operational challenges while helping suppliers connect with prospective customers.

Advertisement

Statements From Leadership

“The Hospitality Show brought together the people and businesses shaping the future of hotel operations for three days of learning, collaboration and problem-solving,” said Rosanna Maietta, president and CEO of AHLA. “An expanded show floor, dedicated solution-focused pavilions and thought-provoking conversations with industry leaders gave hoteliers the opportunity to explore new technologies, discover products and services, exchange ideas with peers and find practical solutions to the challenges they face every day. That’s what makes The Hospitality Show such a valuable resource for our industry and an important catalyst for improving hotel performance and profitability.”

“We spent a lot of time listening to exhibitors and sponsors about who they wanted to meet,” said Alexi Khajavi, senior vice president at Forge. “That guided our buyer recruitment this year. Attendance matters, but so does having the right people in the room. We want suppliers to leave with good business prospects and hotel teams to leave with solutions they can put to work.”

Conference Highlights

In the conference’s opening keynote, Duncan Wardle, former head of innovation and creativity at The Walt Disney Company, emphasized that as AI becomes more common in the workplace, human skills such as creativity, curiosity, and empathy will become increasingly valuable. He also encouraged hospitality leaders to solve guests’ everyday frustrations by listening to frontline employees and giving them the support they need to deliver great service.

That emphasis on employees was echoed by Hilton President and CEO Chris Nassetta, who discussed the importance of building a strong workplace culture during a conversation with Davidson Hospitality Group CEO & President and AHLA Board Chair Thom Geshay. Nassetta attributed Hilton’s recognition as one of the world’s best places to work to its focus on listening to employees, acting on their feedback, and making them feel valued. “We are a business of people serving people,” he said. Nassetta also expressed optimism about the industry’s economic outlook, predicting that increased business investment would strengthen hotel demand in 2027, including in segments that have faced pressure. “I think the business is getting stronger. I think next year is going to be better than this year,” he said.

Artificial intelligence came up in several sessions, from its influence on how travelers find and book hotels to its use behind the scenes. Speakers discussed applications in guest service, staffing and revenue management, along with the decisions operators face as they introduce this ever-evolving technology.

On the show’s Center Stage, hotel leaders discussed what brings guests back and encourages them to spend more. Other sessions looked at improving food and beverage profits, managing energy costs, and handling property improvement plans.

The show also introduced its Emerging Leaders program for young Florida hospitality professionals and students ages 21–30. Presented by the Hospitality and Tourism Management Program at Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business and led by its director, Dr. Peter Ricci, the program offered career discussions and one-on-one mentorship. Hotel executives, educators, and young professionals shared advice on getting started, finding a mentor, and working toward a general manager role, as well as when further education can help.