The Highland Dallas Completes Renovation

DALLAS, Texas—The Highland Dallas announced the completion of its renovation, which was led by interior design firm BAMO, Inc. The redesign updates the hotel’s guestrooms, lobby, and public spaces.

The renovation of The Highland, the first property in Hilton’s Curio Collection worldwide, highlights the property’s legacy and Dallas’ modernist architecture. Central to the redesign is an art program curated by Sweeney Art Advisory, which threads throughout the hotel. Works by artists including Jim Zhou, Alicia LaChance, and Kimberly George all nod to Dallas’ creative identity.

“We wanted this renovation to reflect not just where Dallas is going, but what made The Highland so iconic to begin with,” said Dina VanderVeen (Marinelli), LEED AP, project designer at BAMO. “The result is a property that feels stylish but soulful, contemporary but rooted — a true reflection of the city’s creative pulse.”

The lobby now includes a handcrafted terracotta mural inspired by the Texas hillside and bluebonnets, a new grab-and-go marketplace, and a coffee bar. Custom chandeliers made of hand-blown seeded glass are above layered, gallery-like seating. Guestrooms have been reimagined with natural materials, neutral palettes, and custom artwork, and the new interiors honor Dallas’ culture.