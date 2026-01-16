SAN ANTONIO, Texas—The Gunter Hotel, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, announced the launch of a new chef-curated Dog Menu at its signature restaurant, Jots. The new offering, now available, invites pets to dine in style alongside their owners in downtown San Antonio.

The menu, named “Benson & Friends Favorites,” includes dishes made with wholesome ingredients. The menu offers a selection of dishes designed with canine wellness in mind, including options like Honey’s Hill Country Breakfast, a blend of short rib, chuck, and brisket served with farm-fresh eggs, and Nori’s Seattle Treat—including salmon paired with rice and green beans. Dogs can also enjoy Benson’s Chicken Delight made with locally sourced chicken, a fresh vegetable-forward Canine Crudité with apples, carrots, and green beans, and a seasonal dessert of house-whipped cream and berries.

“Pet-friendly travel has evolved, and today’s guests are looking for experiences that truly welcome their dogs, not just accommodate them,” said Gunter Hotel Owner and Managing Director at Axle Capital Jiwon Choi. “With this new menu from Jots, we’re extending our culinary philosophy to our four-legged guests, offering a dining experience that feels just as intentional and special.”