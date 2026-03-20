The Georgian Joins Hyatt’s Unbound Collection

CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that The Georgian, an oceanfront hotel on Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica, California, has joined The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. The Georgian joins the brand’s growing footprint in California, alongside Carmel Valley Ranch, Hotel Figueroa, Kissel Uptown Oakland, and Mar Monte Hotel.

The Georgian opened in 1933, and it was built by hotelier Mrs. Rosamond Borde and designed by architect M. Eugene Durfee. The property completed a careful restoration in 2023; the project was led by owner and operator JB Hotel Group. The landmark’s turquoise frontage was restored to its original hue, art deco plasterwork and moldings were refreshed, and historic detailing throughout the public spaces was preserved and reinterpreted. Landscaped terraces and updated coastal plantings now frame the ocean-facing outlook.

“I am truly delighted that such an iconic and beautiful hotel is joining The Unbound Collection by Hyatt,” said Tamara Lohan, global brand leader—luxury, Hyatt. “From its unmistakable turquoise façade to its art deco detailing that nods to the glamour of Hollywood’s golden age, The Georgian carries a personality that is both confident and timeless. Our role is to protect and celebrate that individuality—its history, its design, its sense of theatre—while bringing the power and global reach of Hyatt to support its next chapter.”

Rooms & Suites

The Georgian offers 84 guestrooms, including 28 suites, many framed by views of the Pacific. Inside, the design draws inspiration from the spirit of the 1930s through curved lines, layered textures, and soft coastal light.

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Food & Beverage

The Georgian’s signature restaurant celebrates seasonal Californian produce in an art deco setting; the bar nods to the hotel’s Hollywood-era past with classic cocktails; and a relaxed café space is available to both guests and locals from morning through sunset.

Culture and Community

The Library, which includes a curated Hugo Guinness collection, presents a fully-stocked study with books curated by Lee Kaplan of Culver City’s Arcana: Books on the Arts.

The hotel’s namesake gallery, Gallery 33, is programmed year-round to celebrate local arts and culture. Since opening, the gallery has hosted works by figures such as Sharon Stone, Billy Zane, and Alexandria Hilfiger, as well as Danny Minnick and photographer George Byrne.