The George at Columbia, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Opens

NEW YORK—The George at Columbia, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, opened its doors. The property is surrounded by several attractions, such as Columbia University, the Apollo Theater, Morningside Park, the Studio Museum, and the National Jazz Museum. The George’s namesake is a dual nod to both George “Shorty George” Snowden, the Harlem dance legend, and King George II, who chartered Columbia in 1754.

“As someone born and raised in Harlem, opening The George is both personal and profound,” said Sam Martinez, general manager of The George at Columbia. “To come back to Harlem for this role and lead a property that brings jobs, cultivates partnerships with local businesses, and welcomes both neighbors and visitors is a true honor.”

The George’s design includes earth tones, matte blacks, deep greens, and warm neutrals that are layered with art deco finishing, brass accents, and soft light. Its 139 guestrooms have more natural textures and floor-to-ceiling window views of the city streets or its sprawling pool deck and urban courtyard. Amenities include a terrace lounge, lobby bar, fitness center, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, and 2,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. Two full-service restaurant concepts are slated to open in spring 2026, and a heated outdoor pool is slated to open in summer 2026.

“There is always something unique to discover at every Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel, and The George is no exception,” said Elizabeth Scruggs, brand leader, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. “Its authentic connection to the community, clever namesake, and warm, welcoming design make it a gathering spot for guests and locals alike in one of Manhattan’s most vibrant, storied neighborhoods. In short, The George is a stellar addition to our fast-growing Collection of over 170 hotels worldwide.”

“The George is more than a place to stay: It is a neighborhood hub,” said Andrew Nkunku, regional director of sales and marketing of The George at Columbia. “Through local hiring, community-focused programming, and welcoming public spaces, we’ve built something rooted in Harlem’s history. Our goal is to make the storytelling as dynamic as the guest experience while immersing ourselves in this community that is so dear to my heart. We’re so happy to begin this journey.”

Guests of The George benefit from Harlem’s history of artistry and creativity and the staples of Hilton’s brand, including Digital Key and exclusive direct booking benefits. The George is the neighborhood’s first Hilton property.