The Garden District Hotel and The Blackbird Hotel Open in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana—The Garden District Hotel and The Blackbird Hotel have officially opened their doors. The boutique hotels debuted in June 2025 and late 2024. Both properties are situated steps from the arts scene, local shops, the riverfront, St. Charles Avenue, and a streetcar line that provides access to every corner of town.

“Today’s travelers are drawn to destinations with personality and authenticity, so we designed these properties to have unique, well-defined characters and signature offerings while still complementing each other,” said Ceptember Evans, area general manager at The Garden District Hotel and The Blackbird Hotel. “Each hotel reflects New Orleans’ treasured diversity and the cultural fabric of the neighborhood, introducing a new chapter of hospitality anchored in tradition and connection.”

“New Orleans is a one-of-a-kind destination that thoughtfully preserves its history while embracing growth, so this is an exciting time for us to bring our expertise and commitment to curating exceptional guest experiences to the boutique lifestyle space,” said Adam Patenaude, president of Dreamscape Hospitality, a Dallas-based management company overseeing the properties. “We are proud to join the city’s renowned hospitality landscape with hotels that truly celebrate the spirit of the Garden District.”

The Garden District Hotel—Opened June 2025

The interiors were designed by Jeannine Jacob Interiors. Each of the 47 guestrooms highlights New Orleans’ charm. The District Suite is a two-level accommodation with vaulted ceilings and a secondary loft living room. Select rooms, such as the Deluxe Loft Queen, offer a private balcony overlooking oak-lined streets and historic buildings.

The property also provides a heated saltwater pool and New Orleans’ only swim-up bar, which serves cocktails and bites from a curated menu. Lawn games and recurring events are also available

Located near the lobby, the Garden Bar offers botanical cocktails and a curated wine list. The bar itself transitions into the lounge, accompanied by soft furnishings and quiet corners. The design includes leather seating, golden hues, and exposed brick.

The Garden District Hotel also offers weekly poolside yoga sessions or seasonal movement sessions in the courtyard, along with a full-service fitness center with cardio equipment, free weights, and strength-training machines.

The Blackbird Hotel—Opened November 2024

Located one block away from The Garden District Hotel is its sister property, The Blackbird Hotel. The property was designed by Jeannine Jacob. Each of the 13 guestrooms has a unique design. The property’s most elevated room, the Premium Suite, offers a sense space, a private balcony, and in-room experiences.

Curated amenities are offered throughout The Blackbird Hotel, including a pool situated in the middle of the property and surrounded by greenery. The pool bar offers bar stools and additional seating arrangements.

Indoors, a lobby bar serves cocktails, while the Blackbird Café offers local brews from Cherry Coffee Roasters, custom teas, and small bites.

Both hotels also offer flexible event spaces that are fit for weddings, private gatherings, and corporate retreats.